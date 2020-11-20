Dorothy Mae Blevins



Marion - Dorothy (Hawkins) Blevins, age 74, of Marion passed away early Thursday morning at Marion General in Marion OH. Born in Marion, OH on April 28, 1946 to the late Floyd and Wavel (George) Hawkins. She married Vernard Blevins in Marion on February 3, 1965 and he preceded her in death. Dorothy was preceded in death by her parents, her husband Vernard, and one sister. Those missing her passing are her sons; Mark Blevins and Vernard "Pete" (Wendy) Blevins, both of Marion, her 2 daughters Jeanette (James) King of LaRue and Trudy Blevins of Marion, her sister Marvena (James) Crawford; and 9 grandchildren, and 14 great-grandchildren and special friends Ed Gae Van Vlerah, Opie and Evelyn. Friends may call Wednesday November 25, 2020 from 11 AM to 1 PM Edwards Funeral Service, 318 Mt. Vernon Ave, Marion OH. Funeral service will immediately follow at 1 PM . Burial will follow at Marion Cemetery. Services entrusted to Edwards Funeral Service.









