Boyd-Born Funeral Home
122 W Columbia Street
Marion, OH 43302-3906
(740) 382-2115
Visitation
Saturday, Feb. 1, 2020
9:00 AM - 10:00 AM
Boyd-Born Funeral Home
122 W Columbia Street
Marion, OH 43302-3906
Funeral service
Saturday, Feb. 1, 2020
10:00 AM
Boyd-Born Funeral Home
122 W Columbia Street
Marion, OH 43302-3906
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Dorothy Mae Hughes

Dorothy Mae Hughes Obituary
Dorothy Mae Hughes

Marion - Dorothy Mae Hughes age 92 of Marion, Ohio went to be with her Lord and Savior on Tuesday, January 28, 2020 at Marion General Hospital.

She was born December 9, 1927 in Delaware, Ohio to the late Elliott L. and Florence G. (Swartz) Hamilton.

On June 2, 1946 she married James W. Hughes Sr. he preceded her in death on June 14, 1995.

Dorothy was employed at Fulfillment Enterprise for 25 years and was a faithful member of Lee Street Presbyterian Church.

She is survived by her three daughters, Janis Walters of Marion, OH., Carol (Michael) Lee of Marion, OH., Peggy Bigi of Dayton, OH., two sons, Fred (Marsha) Hughes of Marion, OH., and James (Patty) Hughes Jr. of Lakeland, FL., seven grandchildren, Amy (Tom) Dormann, Julia (Shawn) Heimlich, Renee (John) Endicott, Jennifer Bigi, Rob Bigi, Dave (Tina) Bigi, Matthew Bigi, 13 great grandchildren and one great great grandchild, two sisters, Margaret George of Peoria, IL., Norma Nadalin of Prospect, OH., two brothers, Herman (Alice) Hamilton of Newark, OH., Frank (Judy) Hamilton of Columbus, OH., and numerous nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her husband, James W. Hughes Sr., two sisters, Virginia Steiner and Maxine Craven, son in law, Larry Walters and a great grandson, Jake Dormann.

Visitation will be held Saturday, February 1, 2020 from 9 - 10 am at the Boyd-Born Funeral Home. Funeral services to follow at 10 am at the funeral home with Rev. Scott Schnapp officiating. Burial will be at Marion Cemetery.

Memorial contributions may be made to Lee Street Presbyterian Church or to OhioHealth Hospice Marion in care of the funeral home.

Online condolences may be expressed to the family at www.boydbornfuneralhome.com
Published in the Marion Star from Jan. 30 to Jan. 31, 2020
