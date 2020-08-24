Dorothy Mae Maag
Marion - Dorothy Mae Maag, age 96, of Marion, died Saturday, August 22, 2020 at Community Care in Marion, Ohio.
Dorothy was born March 23, 1924 to the late George E. and Marie (Leslie) Loreno. A graduate of Harding High School, she worked 25 years at Kresge and retired from The Quaker Oats Company after more than 25 years of service.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Robert Maag Jr. (1977); her son, John R. Maag (2002); brothers, George Loreno Jr. and Louis A. Loreno, both from Sandusky, Ohio; sisters, Gladys M. Loreno and Helen L.(Floyd) Angus both from Marion.
She is survived by brothers, Carl (Donna) Loreno and Ralph C. Loreno Sr., of Marion, sister-in-law, Joan (Maag) Chapman of Tipp City, Ohio; two grandchildren, Judson D. Maag and Jessica Maag of Austin, Texas, great-granddaughter, Darby Buscemi of Austin, Texas; as well as nieces and nephews; Jamie (Shaun) Straw, Diana M. Wilson, Catherine Loreno, Ralph (Robin) Loreno Jr., Karen (Brian Davey) Loreno, Michael (Mary) Loreno, Gena (Mark) Bogardus, and Leslie (Matt) Slemmons.
A private family service will be held at Snyder Funeral Homes, Gunder/Hall Chapel. Rev. Mark Schuring will officiate and burial will follow in Marion Cemetery.
Memorial donations may be made in Dorothy's honor to The American Alzheimer's Association
or The American Heart Association
The family would like to thank the staff at Community Nursing and Kindred Hospice for the care provided to Dorothy.
The family would like to thank the staff at Community Nursing and Kindred Hospice for the care provided to Dorothy.
