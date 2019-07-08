|
Dorothy Margaret Louderback was born on March 14, 1916, and passed away peacefully on July 4, 2019, with her immediate family by her side. She is survived by her daughter Kay (Frederick) Fritz, grandson Karl Fritz, two nieces, and two nephews. Dorothy was preceded in death by her parents Minnie (Neidhart) and Sylvester Hurr, brother William Hurr, husband Louis Louderback, one niece, and two nephews.
Dorothy married Louis Louderback in 1936. She was a farm wife and retail associate at J.C. Penney's in Marion, Ohio. Dorothy lived in Marion County, Ohio, for 93 years after which she moved to Michigan to be closer to her daughter.
Dorothy was very social and made many lasting friendships wherever she lived. She will be greatly missed by her family and everyone else who knew and loved her.
A Funeral Service with Thanksgiving for Baptism and Holy Communion will be held at Noon on Friday, July 12, 2019, at St. Paul's Lutheran Church, 930 Harding Memorial Parkway, Marion, Ohio 43302.
Memorials may be made to St. Paul's Lutheran Church or University Lutheran Church, 1020 South Harrison Road, East Lansing, Michigan 48823.
Published in the Marion Star from July 8 to July 10, 2019