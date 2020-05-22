Services
Boyd-Born Funeral Home
122 W Columbia Street
Marion, OH 43302-3906
(740) 382-2115
Resources
More Obituaries for Dorothy Twigg
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Dorothy Twigg

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Dorothy Twigg Obituary
Dorothy Twigg

Marion - Dorothy A. Twigg, 88, a resident of Heartland of Marion, passed away on May 20, 2020 at Heartland.

The daughter of Delmar and Gladys Twigg (both deceased) was born June 8, 1931 in Marion, OH where she lived her entire life.

She retired from Goodwill Industries where she had worked for 25 years. She was also a faithful member of Emanuel Lutheran Church in Marion and cherished the many special friendships she developed.

Dorothy always had a positive spirit and was a pleasure to be with. She loved living at Chadwick Place of Marion and participating in all of the social events. There were many special people in her life, but one in particular was with Cindy Moore. She became Dorothy's caregiver, but Cindy treated Dorothy as a mother. Many, many heartfelt thanks to Cindy for being such a dedicated caregiver. Also, thank you to all of the frontline workers at Heartland who cared for Dorothy for several years.

Funeral arrangements are being handled by Boyd Funeral Home. There will be graveside service (in older section of the Marion Cemetery, behind the Chapel) conducted by Deacon, Kevin Kehn, Emanuel Lutheran Church, Thursday, May 28th, 10:30 a.m. In addition, there will be a Facebook live stream available to those who will not be able to attend. Please search for live events, Dorothy Twigg funeral.

Memorial contributions may be made to Emanuel Lutheran Church, Marion.

Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.boydbornfuneralhome.com.
Published in the Marion Star from May 22 to May 24, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Dorothy's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -