Dorothy Twigg
Marion - Dorothy A. Twigg, 88, a resident of Heartland of Marion, passed away on May 20, 2020 at Heartland.
The daughter of Delmar and Gladys Twigg (both deceased) was born June 8, 1931 in Marion, OH where she lived her entire life.
She retired from Goodwill Industries where she had worked for 25 years. She was also a faithful member of Emanuel Lutheran Church in Marion and cherished the many special friendships she developed.
Dorothy always had a positive spirit and was a pleasure to be with. She loved living at Chadwick Place of Marion and participating in all of the social events. There were many special people in her life, but one in particular was with Cindy Moore. She became Dorothy's caregiver, but Cindy treated Dorothy as a mother. Many, many heartfelt thanks to Cindy for being such a dedicated caregiver. Also, thank you to all of the frontline workers at Heartland who cared for Dorothy for several years.
Funeral arrangements are being handled by Boyd Funeral Home. There will be graveside service (in older section of the Marion Cemetery, behind the Chapel) conducted by Deacon, Kevin Kehn, Emanuel Lutheran Church, Thursday, May 28th, 10:30 a.m. In addition, there will be a Facebook live stream available to those who will not be able to attend. Please search for live events, Dorothy Twigg funeral.
Memorial contributions may be made to Emanuel Lutheran Church, Marion.
Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.boydbornfuneralhome.com.
Published in the Marion Star from May 22 to May 24, 2020