Marion - Dorothy Mary Yeoman of Marion, Ohio passed away recently at the age of 93. She was born and raised in Saskatchewan, Canada in a little town of Netherhill. She was one of the last pioneer children of the region born to Minnie and Val Fuhrman. Her husband, Donald Boyce Yeoman, passed in 2008. Dorothy studied music at the Toronto Conservatory and taught piano in Marion for many years. Growing up she competed in curling, the popular sport of Netherhill, and played the position of skipper. In Marion, she enjoyed painting, playing duplicate bridge, reading and camping. She was actively involved in a mothers club and helped organize various charities throughout the years. She is survived by two sons, Don and Bob Yeoman, and two Daughters, Cindy Yeoman and Connie Stise. Don, Cindy and family reside in Ohio, Bob and Family in New York, and Connie and Spouse in Florida. Dorothy and nine grandchildren and nine great-grandchildren. Elsie Wanjoe is her one remaining sibling who resides in Olds, Alberta. Her four brothers, Ray, Alvin, Louis, and Lorne Fuhrman, who all resided in Canada have since passed away. Her one remaining sister-in-law, Yvonne Fuhrman, also lives in Canada. A private ceremony will be held in her remembrance. All condolences can be sent to Cindy Yeoman in Marion, Ohio. Being Handled by the Boyd-Born Funeral Home. boydbornfuneralhome.com
Published in the Marion Star on Oct. 25, 2019