Douglas E. Middleton



Marion - Douglas E. Middleton age 65, of Marion, died Wednesday June 3, 2020 at Marion General Hospital.



He was born on December 6, 1954 to Clarence Wilbur and Clara Mae (Pickens) Middleton. Douglas leaves behind two loving daughters from a former marriage to Tamara Fox, Natalie Renee (Pierre) LaVette of Marion and Andrea Leigh (Brian) Hush of Columbus, four grandsons Pierre III and Andrew Vincent LaVette of Marion and Lucas Raymond and Liam Jameson Hush of Columbus, his brother Thomas Edward Middleton of Marion, as well as nephews and nieces, aunts, uncles, cousins and friends. He is preceded in death by his parents, his brother Gary Lee Middleton, grandfather Willie Pickens and grandmother Carrie (Rufus) Cosey.



Douglas graduated from Marion Harding High School in 1973. He retired from Whirlpool after 25 years of service. He was also a former member of the Kings Temple Church.



Douglas loved spending time with his grandchildren and family, riding his bike and greatly enjoyed classic muscle cars, especially his cobalt blue Firebird.



Memorial services will be held at a later date. Memorial contributions can be made to Affordable Cremation Services of Ohio 1701 Marion Williamsport Road East Marion, OH 43302 to assist the family.













