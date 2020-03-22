Services
Stofcheck-Ballinger Funeral Home
210 High St.
LaRue, OH 43332
740-499-3232
LaRue - Dutch Van Eck, 78, of LaRue, died Friday evening March 20, 2020 at his home.

He was born Johannes Cornelius Theodoris Van Eck II in Utrecht, Holland to the late Johannes Cornelius Theodoris and Alltje (Peters) Van Eck, he was also preceded in death by a son, Ronald and a brother, Billy.

Dutch immigrated to the United States, coming to California. He worked as an engineer while there. Dutch and his family moved to Ohio in 1994.

He was veteran of the United States Army.

His Ohio career consisted of being a car salesman, a job he greatly enjoyed. He also had worked for Kalmbach Feeds in Upper Sandusky.

Dutch loved boating and fishing, his special place was the Pacific Ocean in California (the fish are bigger there).

Surviving is his wife, Carolyn Rose (Hempy)Van Eck, they were married April 10, 1968 in California. Also surviving are his children: Melody (William) Baker of LaRue, Donald (Angelique) Van Eck of Show Low, Arizona, Bridgette Smith of Virginia and Clarresse Van Eck of Show Low, Arizona

Grandchildren: Donald, Cecelia, Patrick, Christole, Raymond, Caitlynn, Chloe, Thomas, Katelynn and Cody Four Great grandchildren Siblings: Cornelius (Barbara) Van Eck of Kelseyville, Ca., Adrianus Van Eck of Montana, John (Joanne) Van Eck of Kelseyville, Ca. and Jannetje Anita (Glen) Thomas of Kentucky

Graveside services (everyone is welcome) will be held Thursday March 26, 2020 at 1:00 pm at the LaRue Cemetery, Pastor Steve Whitaker will officiate. Due to current health concerns, private family visiting will be held.

The Stofcheck-Ballinger Funeral Home in LaRue is assisting the family.

Memorial gifts may be made to the Funeral Home to help with final expenses.

Condolences and remembrances may be expressed at www.stofcheck-ballinger.com
Published in the Marion Star from Mar. 22 to Mar. 23, 2020
