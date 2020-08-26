1/1
Dwayne L. Everly
Dwayne L. Everly

Marion - Dwayne L. Everly, age 87, of Marion passed away on Monday morning, August 24, 2020, at his residence. He was born on February 22, 1933 at Magnetic Springs, Ohio to the late Lewis and Florence (Landis) Everly. He was also preceded in death by a daughter; Debrah (Nicolosi) Readmon, a sister Genevieve Seckel, and brother-in-law; Richard Seckel.

A 1951 graduate of Harding High School, he worked as a letter carrier for the U.S.Postal Service, Marion Office, and retired with 40 years of service. A U.S. Army veteran, having served with Headquarters Co., 48th Infantry, 3rd Armored Division in Germany from 1958-1960. He was a collector of antique & classic cars, Cushman motor scooters and pedal cars. Dwayne was a member of the Flywheels Car Club, Studebaker Drivers Club, Cushman Club of America, and a life member of VFW Post 7201.

Dwayne is survived by a son; Gary (Becky) Everly of Gallaway, OH., 9 grandchildren; Sam Nicolosi, Paul Nicolosi, Mathew (Ashleigh) Everly, Nicolas Everly, Michael (Jessica) Everly, Emily (Rick) Roberts, Jodee Maynard, Addie Maynard, & Austin Maynard, 10 great grandchildren; Ethan, Bailey, Zackery, Anthony, & Natalya Nicolosi, Zane, Briggs, Sophia, & Rose Everly, and Scarlett Roberts, niece; Linda Seckel, and great nephew; Bruce Seckel.

Friends may call at the Boyd-Born Funeral Home on Saturday, August 29th, 2020, from 2:00 PM until 5:00 PM. A private family graveside will be held at a later date in the Price Cemetery. Contributions in Dwayne's name may be made to the Palace Theatre.

Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.boydbornfuneralhome.com.






Published in Marion Star from Aug. 26 to Aug. 27, 2020.
