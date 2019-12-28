|
E. Betty Merritt
Marion - E. Betty Merritt, age 91, of Morral, went to be with the Lord on Christmas Eve, Tuesday, December 24, 2019, at the Kingston Residence in Marion with her loving family by her side following an extended illness.
On November 11, 1928, Betty was born in Morrow County, Ohio, the seventh of eight children of the late Ernest and Zella (Pennell) McConnell. She graduated from Marion Harding High School in the class of 1948, and worked at the Ohio Associated Telephone Company.
Betty was introduced to her future husband by his sister who operated a beauty salon in her home. She thought it would be a good match. They were married on April 22, 1950, at the Forest Lawn Presbyterian Church.
She was a city girl who quickly embraced the life of a farm wife, jumping in with both feet to help Pete however she could on the farm. Together they shared nearly sixty three years of marriage until Alvin preceded her in death on March 9, 2013.
A loving homemaker, Betty was "determined to make a good home for her husband and family." Every year she tended to a large garden, canning everything she could to ensure they had food all year long. She was an especially good cook, who loved trying to find new recipes to spoil her family with. She also excelled at baking, making the best pies, cookies, fudge and much more. She always made sure no one left her home hungry.
Betty was a member of the Trinity Baptist Church for 59 years, where she enjoyed the friendship of the Grace Circle, and helping to knot their lap blankets. She also was a member of the Morral Pythian Sisters, and Grand Prairie Homemakers.
Left to cherish her memory are her three children: Allen (Jean) Merritt of Morral, Judy (Gary) Prater, and Randy (Vicki) Merritt, both of Marion; four grandchildren: Jill (Ryan) Brammer of Ft. Wayne, IN, Julie (Joshua) Alexander, Paige Merritt and Taylor Merritt, all of Marion; four great grandchildren: Chesney and Bronson Alexander, and Reid and Anna Brammer. Also, numerous nieces and nephews and many cousins including Ted and Eleanor Price, of Elk Grove, California survive.
Including her husband and parents, Betty was preceded in death by all seven of her siblings: Viola Maier, Edward Pennell, Ernest, Leroy, Milford and Arthur McConnell, and Faith Blankenship.
On behalf of her family, they would like to extend a heartfelt "Thank you" to The Staff at Kingston Residence of Marion and the Capital City Hospice.
Her family will greet friends from 4 - 7 pm on Thursday, January 2, 2020, at the Snyder Funeral Homes, DENZER Chapel, 360 E. Center St., Marion. Services honoring her life will also be held there at 10:30 am on Friday, with Pastor Bill Snyder officiating. Burial will follow in Grand Prairie Cemetery.
Memorial contributions may be made to Capital City Hospice, 2800 Corporate Exchange Dr #170, Columbus, OH 43231.
Published in the Marion Star from Dec. 28 to Dec. 31, 2019
Published in the Marion Star from Dec. 28 to Dec. 31, 2019