Rev. Earl A. Key
West Chester, OH, formerly of Marion - Reverend Earl A. Key, 95, formerly of Marion, went to be with his Lord and Savior on the evening of December 5, 2019. He was surrounded by his loving family at his home in West Chester, Ohio.
Earl was an army veteran of World War II, having served as a medic in the European theatre and the Battle of the Bulge. He was blessed to have taken an honor flight to see the WWII Memorial in Washington, DC. As a true patriot, he took great pleasure in events and activities honoring this country's veterans.
He graduated from Capital University in 1951 and the Evangelical Lutheran Theological Seminary (now Trinity) in 1955. Earl served parishes in Coraopolis and Ambridge, PA, and Luckey and Deshler, Ohio before retiring to Marion, Ohio in 1989. He was an interim pastor at St. Paul's Lutheran Church in Marion following his retirement and served many area churches as a supply pastor.
He is survived by his loving wife of 69 years, Donna Marilyn Roby Key, formerly of Marion. In addition to his wife, he is survived by daughters Debra (Rapert) Key Chang of Marion, NC and Dr. Diane Armstrong of Liberty Township, Ohio, two sons-in-law Dr. Paul Chang and Kevin Armstrong. Earl was blessed with grandchildren Ryan M. Rapert (deceased) and Alyssa Armstrong Hoofnagle (Joseph) of Tipp City and Steven Armstrong of Columbus, Ohio and great-grandson Joseph (JJ) Hoofnagle, Jr.
Earl was pre-deceased by his parents and three siblings.
The Keys were members of Emanuel Lutheran Church, Marion, where they were married in August of 1950. While at Emanuel Earl taught the Berean Sunday school class and was a member of the Lutheran Men in Mission and Men's Prayer Breakfast.
Visitation will be Monday, December 9, 2019 at Emanuel Lutheran Church, 241 S Prospect St, Marion from 10AM to 11AM; Funeral service will immediately follow at 11AM with Rev. Mark Schuring officiating; burial will be in Marion Cemetery.
If so desired, donations may be made to Emanuel Lutheran Church or the Ryan Rapert Memorial Scholarship Fund, Lutheran Theological Southern Seminary, c/o Lenoir-Ryne University, 625 7th Avenue NE, Hickory, NC 28601
Published in the Marion Star from Dec. 6 to Dec. 7, 2019