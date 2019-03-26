Services
Snyder Funeral Home, Craven Chapel
67 North Main Street
Mount Gilead, OH 43338
(419) 946-3040
Visitation
Tuesday, Mar. 26, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Snyder Funeral Home, Craven Chapel
67 North Main Street
Mount Gilead, OH 43338
Calling hours
Wednesday, Mar. 27, 2019
11:00 AM
Calling hours

Wednesday, Mar. 27, 2019

11:00 AM
67 North Main Street
Mount Gilead, OH 43338
Celebration of Life
Wednesday, Mar. 27, 2019
12:00 PM
Snyder Funeral Home, Craven Chapel
67 North Main Street
Mount Gilead, OH 43338
Edith Roush Obituary
Edith Roush

Mount Gilead - Edith E. (Riffee) Roush, age 90, of Mount Gilead, passed away Saturday, March 23, 2019, at the DeWolf Place in Marion.

She was born on December 13, 1928, in Akron, to the late Amos and Elsie (Bumgardner) Riffee.

Edith was a devoted homemaker who tended to the needs of her family. Living on the farm she enjoyed helping with the chores, canning, and gardening as she loved her beautiful flowers. Edith was an excellent cook and loved to bake. She also enjoyed going shopping where she often found good deals.

She will be dearly missed by her children: Steve E. Roush of Galion, Ohio, Cathy E. (Chuck) Stewart of Galion, Ohio, Frieda I. Sisk of Chesapeake, Ohio, Janet L. (Danny) VanDyke of Fredericktown, Ohio, and Dale D. (Dorothy) Roush of Mount Gilead, Ohio 10 grandchildren, and numerous great grandchildren.

Edith was preceded in death by her husband of 59 years, Edward C. Roush; parents: Amos and Elsie; and a sister, Lily Jollif.

Her family will greet friends from 4 to 7 PM on Tuesday, March, 26, 2019, at the Snyder Funeral Home, Craven Chapel. (67 N. Main St., Mount Gilead, OH 43338) A celebration of her life will be held there on Wednesday, March 27, 2019, at NOON, with Pastor Neil Gilliland officiating. Friends may call one hour prior to the service. Burial will follow at Shauck Cemetery.

If desired, memorial contributions may be made to the family to assist with final expenses.

Snyder Funeral Homes of Mount Gilead are honored to have been chosen to serve Edith's family and your condolences may be expressed to them by visiting www.SnyderFuneralHomes.com.
Published in the Marion Star on Mar. 26, 2019
