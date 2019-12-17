Services
Boyd-Born Funeral Home
122 W Columbia Street
Marion, OH 43302-3906
(740) 382-2115
Edna L. Martin

Edna L. Martin Obituary
Edna L. Martin

Marion - Edna "Louise" Martin, age 96, passed away on Monday, December 16, 2019, at 9:31 AM at her home in Marion. She was born in Tick Ridge, Ohio on August 28, 1923, the daughter of Henderson "H.R." and Mae (Perry) Smith. Edna married Arthur L. Martin on July 13, 1942 in Kentucky and he preceded her in death on October 5, 1988 in Marion.

Edna is survived by two sons; Roger (Sheryl) Martin and Terry (Jeriann) Martin both of Marion, OH., three daughters; Bertha (Ivan) Els, Linda Carole (James) Quinn, & Marsha (Tony) Akers all of Marion, OH., 12 grandchildren, numerous great & great great grandchildren, and many nieces & nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents, husband; Arthur, a son; Richard Martin, four brothers; Roy, John, Frank, & Fred, and four sisters; Lula, Idabelle, Virginia, & Ruth.

She was a member of the First Church of the Nazarene where she was very dedicated and involved. Edna was employed for 18 years with General Telephone & Electric Co. before her retirement in 1988.

Friends may call at the First Church of the Nazarene on Friday, December 20th from 11:00 AM until 1:00 PM. Pastors David Wilson and Dr. Steve Estep will conduct the funeral service in the church at 1:00 PM with burial to follow in Chapel Heights Memory Gardens. Contributions in Edna's name may be made to the First Church of the Nazarene or to Heartland Hospice of Marion. Online condolences can be sent to;www.boydbornfuneralhome.com
Published in the Marion Star from Dec. 17 to Dec. 18, 2019
