Edna Packer
Marion - Edna Barber Packer, 94, passed away on Friday, May 3rd at Kingston Residence of Marion. She was born on March 13, 1925 in Lenoxville, Pa. She lived her entire life with a positive outlook. Everyday was a "beautiful day." She was kind, loving, always smiling and an exemplary role model for her children, grandchildren and great grandchildren.
Perseverance was her way of life, beginning with her unexpected survival as a premature infant to her later bout with spinal meningitis to the last days of her long life.
She was the loving homemaker who provided a stable home environment that allowed her husband and children to thrive.
After her children were grown, Edna and her husband enjoyed world travel. An avid reader, books were her friends. Graduating as valedictorian of her high school class was always a source of pride.
She was preceded in death by her husband Robert A. Packer, five brothers, a sister and a great grandson Tyler Michael Woods.
She leaves behind a son, David (Linda Nusbaum) Packer, a daughter, Gail (Michael) McGraw, four granddaughters, Erin (Kevin) Woods, Laura (Gary) Wert, Amanda (Jonathan), Miozzi and Catherine (Jonathan) Bartles, seven great grandchildren: Brayden and Hayden Woods; Mia, Juliana and Alexander Wert; Dominic and Camryn Miozzi.
A graveside at the Philadelphia Memorial Park, Frazer, Pa. and celebration of life service will take place at a later date.
The family wishes to express their gratitude for the loving care she received at Kingston Residence and from the staff of Capital City Hospice.
Memorial donations may be made in her memory to Kingston Residence of Marion 464 James Way Marion, Ohio 43302 or Capital City Hospice 2800 Corporate Exchange Drive Suite 170 Columbus, Ohio 43231.
Published in the Marion Star on May 6, 2019