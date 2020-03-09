|
Edward P. Damphouse, 82, of Marion, Ohio, was called home on March 7, 2020 and now walks, pain free, with Jesus. Ed was born in Leamington, Ontario, Canada on July 16, 1937 to Peter and Eva Damphouse. Edward was a brother to Darcy Damphouse, Marie Harrison, Connie Dolan, Kathy Wesenburg, and Jack Damphouse. Ed was joined in marriage by his loving wife Debra S. Damphouse in 1978 and shared 2 children, Brooks A. Damphouse (Sarah Damphouse), of Dublin, Ohio and Trina N. Bennett (Vince Bennett), of Waldo, Ohio. He enjoyed spoiling his 2 grandchildren; Aliyah Nicole and Jaydon Scott. Ed joined the Canadian Army in 1958 and as a Captain found his love of cooking. Among his love of cooking, Ed was also a jack of all trades; he was an artist, wood carver, a taxidermist, a black belt of Jujitsu, and musician where he enjoyed singing and writing music. One of Ed's many talents was yodeling. He took this talent to the stage of the Grand Ole Opry in 1984. He also loved wild life. His love for wild life become even stronger as he worked for a wild life rescue group in Northern Canada. He would often talk about bringing his animals home to care for them. One of his favorite things to do was to feed his fish in his pond. He loved showing his love of wild life through life like wood carvings. Everyone he met, he wanted to share the joy he felt by displaying his work. Among all of his many accomplishments, Ed treasured his work for the Lord the most. He and his wife would travel the states sharing the word of God. Through his work as an evangelist, Ed was able to mentor many people who would soon become a part of his family. Another facet of ministry that touched Ed's heart was his work as a part of a street ministry led by he and his wife. As a part of this ministry, Deb and Ed would also visit prisons and often sang and ministered to prisoners; including those on death row. Ed thoroughly enjoyed his quiet time, in his beautiful home he was so proud of, with his loving wife and dogs; Kayla and Fuzzy. Ed would like you to remember his smiling face and his love he had while he was with us; there will be no service. As a lasting memory, Ed would like to leave you with Psalm 91 "He that dwells in the secret place of the Most High shall abide under the shadow of the Almighty. I will say of my Lord, He is my refuge and my fortress: my God; in Him will I trust." Arrangements entrusted to Edwards Funeral Service.
Published in the Marion Star from Mar. 9 to Mar. 10, 2020