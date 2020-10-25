Edward Fry
Nevada - Edward C. Fry, age 69, of Nevada, Ohio, passed away at 4:18 PM on Friday, October 23, 2020 in Columbus, Ohio.
Edward was born on September 22, 1951 in Bucyrus, Ohio, to Robert E. and Nola J. (Edgington) Fry.
Edward is survived by his son Mark E. Fry, of Jacksonville, Florida, his mother Nola J. Fry, of Nevada, Ohio, his sister Linda (Billy) Campbell of Chattanooga, Tennessee, and many nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his father Robert E. Fry and his brother Lon Fry.
Edward graduated from Wynford High School in 1969 and worked at Wyandot Popcorn for over 30 years. He was a former member of the Marion Moose Lodge #889 and a former member of the Marion Athletic Club and YMCA. He enjoyed traveling to various places around the country to visit his son Mark as much as possible. For hobbies, Ed was an avid weight lifter, gardener, craftsman, and enjoyed collecting model cars and more.
A funeral service for Edward Fry will be held at 11:00 AM on Thursday, October 29, 2020 at Nevada Lutheran Church with Rev. Tim Nilsen officiating. Burial will follow at Nevada Cemetery.
Visitations will be held from 4:00 PM to 7:00 PM on Wednesday, October 28, 2020 at Lucas-Batton Funeral Home in Upper Sandusky.
Memorial contributions may be made to Wyandot County Council on Aging and can be sent to Lucas-Batton at 476 S. Sandusky Ave. Upper Sandusky, OH 43351.
Online condolences may be left at www.lucasbatton.com