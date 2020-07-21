Edward Hutchman
MARION - Edward William Hutchman, age 80, of Marion passed peacefully at home surrounded by his family from complications of Alzheimer's disease on July 20, 2020. Ed was born in East Liverpool, OH to the late William and Erma (Lockwood) Hutchman in 1940. He met the love of his life, Carrie Ludwig, in the spring of 1964 at the YMCA singles group called the "Pacemakers". They soon learned that they were meant for each other. They considered themselves to be best friends and married in 1965.
Ed was a graduate of BGSU and was a member of the Pi Kappa Alpha Fraternity. He was a member of the Prospect St. United Methodist Church, a 30+ year member and past president of the Marion Noon Kiwanis Club, and a lifetime, honorary member of the board of Goodwill Industries. Additionally, Ed served on many church boards and prayer groups. Ed retired after 30 years with LK Motels and Restaurants starting out as a restaurant manager and working his way up to executive management. His retirement career was selling cars for Mathews-Kennedy.
Ed will be missed by all who had the pleasure of knowing him, but especially his wife, Carrie Ludwig-Hutchman and their two children William (Carrie) Hutchman, of Marion, and Kattia (John) Ulicny, of Delaware. Also left to cherish his memory are grandchildren Wade, Mitchell, and Meg Hutchman, of Marion, and Mary and Grace Ulicny, of Delaware. Last, but not least are his beloved dogs, Stella and Archie.
Friends may pay their respects on Thursday, July 23, 2020 from 11-1pm at Prospect St. United Methodist Church in Marion, OH, with the funeral service to immediately follow. Pastors Joe Miller and Ty Williams will be officiating the 1 pm service. Burial will take place at the Marion Cemetery.
The family would like to thank Heartland Hospice for the kind service that they gave, and ask that in lieu of flowers, to donate to the Prospect St. United Methodist Church in Edward's name. The Boyd-Born Funeral Home is honored to be caring for Ed and his family at this difficult time and ask that everyone remember to social distance and wear masks as required to enter the church.
On-line condolences can be made at www.Boydbornfuneralhome.com
