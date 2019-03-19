|
Edward J. Schweinfurth
LaRue - Edward J. Schweinfurth, 69, of LaRue, died Sunday evening March 17, 2019 at the Marion General Hospital. He was born in Marion on January 15, 1950, to Edward Harvey Schweinfurth and Kathleen Keller Schweinfurth. Ed grew up on his parents' farm near New Bloomington. Ed graduated from Elgin High School in 1968. He graduated from Ohio State University in 1974. He had a brief interruption in college to do basic training for the Army Reserves, and served in the Reserves from 1974 to 1980. Ed was a history and industrial arts teacher at Kenton City Schools from 1974 until 1987.
After teaching, Ed turned his talents to a full-time business as an artist/craftsman and designed and made beautiful furniture, Windsor chairs, historical reproductions, and various artistic pieces. He was a member of Ohio Designer Craftsmen Guild, and was an annual exhibitor and frequent jurist in their Art Shows.
Ed became interested in archaeology as a young teen, becoming a member of the Ohio Archaeology Society at 13. He later led many young people to this interest. Ed was involved in the dig of Ft. Morrow, in southern Marion County, in 1974, under the direction of Ohio State University. Recently, Ed was able to participate in the rededication of the historical site, held by the Marion County Historical Society.
Ed was a member of two living history educational groups, demonstrating the American colonial times, the Brigade of the American Revolution and the Northwest Territorial Alliance. As an artisan, Ed made many reproductions to use in demonstrations.
Ed also used his creative talents for cooking and had a large collection of all types of cookbooks. Many were historical, which connected to his interest in horticulture and gardening. He became a member of Seed Savers, which collects and perpetuates heritage seeds and plants. Ed enjoyed experimenting with vegetables, flowers and trees. He also worked to preserve local indigenous plants and prairie plants.
Ed's hobbies and interests were wide and varied. He enjoyed " hunting" for fossils and artifacts. He moved a log house built by his ancestors from Pleasant township to his LaRue farm, and researched the methods used in order to reconstruct it, with the help of family and friends. He enjoyed identifying plants and wildlife and retained a lifelong curiosity about almost everything. He was a voracious reader of history, biographies, the arts and non- fiction. He always supported the libraries and literacy.
Ed met his wife, Dianna L. Weller, at O.S.U. And they married on December 28, 1973, in Columbus. They have one daughter, Elizabeth Mae (Timothy) O' Jack of Saline, MI. And, two grandsons, Theodore and Connor.
Ed has one sister, Jeanna Kay (Joe) Walker of Richland, MI. Ed always enjoyed spending a week with Jeanna and having her homemade pies every day.
Ed has many cousins, nephews and nieces and an amazing number of friends far and wide.
Per Ed's wishes, there will be a private family funeral. Because Ed loved books and reading, memorial gifts may be made to the Elgin Schools Library, 1150 Keener Rd. Marion, Ohio 43302
The Stofcheck-Ballinger Funeral Home in LaRue is assisting the family
Condolences and remembrances may be expressed at http://www.stofcheck-ballinger.com/
Published in the Marion Star on Mar. 19, 2019