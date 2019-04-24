Edward Lee Toombs



Marion - Edward Lee "Big Ed" Toombs Sr., age 76, of Marion, died Sunday, April 21, 2019, at home following an extended illness.



On February 27, 1943, Edward was born in Marion, Ohio, the tenth of eleven children of the late Francis Edward and Verna (Baker) Toombs. He was raised in the Church of God, and he worked as a molder on the Erie Lackawanna Railroad until a work accident left him unable to work.



Edward was a member of the American Legion Post 584, Eagles Post 333, and the Moose, where he loved socializing with his many friends. He especially loved disco night at the Moose, where loved dancing and showed he could "really cut a rug" on the dance floor.



Everyone knew Big Ed's favorite pastime was fishing. He went "anywhere he could drop a line in the water," and his family always knew what to get him for Father's Day, his new fishing license for the season. He also loved watching wrestling, country music, and rooting on his and his family's favorite sports teams.



To say Big Ed was ornery was a huge understatement! He loved getting a rise out of you, and it was his own unique way of showing you how much he cared. He will be dearly missed by his beloved family and many friends.



Left to cherish his memory are his four children: Veronica "Rockette" Roberts, Venessa (Jack) Brown, Edward Lee "Little Ed" (Elisa) Toombs Jr., and Francis "Bud" Toombs; 9 grandchildren: J.D. (Trisha) Brown, Alan "Tader" Roberts II, Shantel "Ricky" Brown, Alexus Toombs, Sarenity Toombs, Mariah Toombs, Latorian "Toot" Toombs, Preston Toombs, and Keegan Toombs; 5 great-grandchlildren: Olyvia Markley, Anessa Brown, John and Nautica Thacker, and Taydem Roberts; three sisters: Alice Edmunds, Martha Fultz, and Barbara Bryant; numerous nieces and nephews; his best friend and close nephew, Ronnie Wise; and his canine companion, Fabian.



Including his parents, Big Ed was preceded in death by 7 siblings: Donna Clapsaddle, Ellen Greenawault, Phyllis Wise, Betty Wilmeth, Dorothy Toombs, Eurthel Blankenship, and Robert Francis Toombs.



Family and friends are invited to gather from 1-1:30 pm on Friday, April 26, 2019, at Snyder Funeral Homes, GUNDER/HALL Chapel, 347 W. Center St., Marion. At 1:30 pm everyone will drive in procession to Green Camp Cemetery to honor "Big Ed" at his graveside. His son, Bud Toombs, and his cousin, Demin Franklin, will officiate.



Memorial contributions may be made to the and can be sent to the care of the funeral home.



Snyder Funeral Homes, Gunder/Hall Chapel, is honored to serve Big Ed's family and your condolences may be expressed to them by visiting www.SnyderFuneralHomes.com. Published in the Marion Star on Apr. 24, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary