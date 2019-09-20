Services
Boyd-Born Funeral Home
122 W Columbia Street
Marion, OH 43302-3906
(740) 382-2115
Visitation
Friday, Sep. 20, 2019
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Boyd-Born Funeral Home
122 W Columbia Street
Marion, OH 43302-3906
Funeral service
Saturday, Sep. 21, 2019
10:00 AM
First Freewill Baptist Church
1449 Crissinger Rd.
Marion, OH
Edwin B. Borders


1936 - 2019
Edwin B. Borders Obituary
Edwin B. Borders

Columbus - Edwin B. Borders age 82 of Columbus, Ohio formerly of Marion, Ohio passed away Tuesday, September 17, 2019 at Riverside Methodist Hospital.

He was born October 16, 1936 in Salyersville, KY., to the late Samie and Jessie (Williams) Borders.

On November 24, 1956 he married Eleanor (Pollack) Borders, she preceded him in death on October 16, 2003.

Edwin retired from Parker-Hannafin after 37 years in maintenance. He was a member of Marion Masonic Lodge and the Shriners, loved to play the banjo and was a die-hard New York Yankees Fan.

He is survived by his children, Mark A. (Andrea) Borders of Dublin, OH., Lori Ann Euans of Dublin, OH., five grandchildren, Emily (Braden) True, Tyler Euans, Lindsay Euans, Ross Borders and Erin Borders, his brother, Coy Corbit (Judy) Borders of Caledonia, OH., and his sister, Lorene (Ron) Ratliff of Prospect, OH.

Edwin was preceded in death by two brothers, Eugene Borders and Cecil Borders and three sisters, Alene Hunley, Christine Conley and Sis Prater.

Visitation will be held Friday, September 20, 2019 from 5 - 8 PM at the Boyd-Born Funeral Home. Funeral Services will be Saturday, September 21, 2019 at 10 AM at First Freewill Baptist Church, 1449 Crissinger Rd. Marion, Ohio with Pastor Jerry Copley officiating. Burial will follow at Caledonia Cemetery.

On line condolences may be expressed to the family on www.boydbornfuneralhome.com
Published in the Marion Star on Sept. 20, 2019
