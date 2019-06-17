Services
Boyd-Born Funeral Home
122 W Columbia Street
Marion, OH 43302-3906
(740) 382-2115
Visitation
Wednesday, Jun. 19, 2019
12:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Boyd-Born Funeral Home
122 W Columbia Street
Marion, OH 43302-3906
View Map
Funeral service
Wednesday, Jun. 19, 2019
2:00 PM
Boyd-Born Funeral Home
122 W Columbia Street
Marion, OH 43302-3906
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Eileen Shadd
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Eileen Susan Shadd


1921 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Eileen Susan Shadd Obituary
Eileen Susan Shadd

Marion - Eileen Susan Shadd age 97 of Marion, Ohio passed away Friday, June 14, 2019 at Presidential Center in Marion.

She was born October 4, 1921 in Scioto Furnace, Ohio to the late Martin and Anna (Corell) Ashley.

On November 3, 1967 she married Jack Ray Shadd, he survives in Marion.

Eileen was employed at Marion Manor in housekeeping for several years, in her spare time she enjoyed her flower garden and spending time with her family. Eileen loved her Lord and Savior and stayed true to her faith all of her life.

She is survived by her husband, Jack Shadd, her two daughters, Wanda Lee Taylor of Marion, Betty C. (Billy) Britain of Dayton, Oh., two sons, Larry J. Mason of New Lebanon, Oh., C. Wayne (Veronica) Mason of Portsmouth, Oh., special daughter in law, Darlene Mason of West Alexandria, Oh., twelve grandchildren, numerous great grandchildren and great great grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her daughter, Patricia Mason, four sons, Robert E. Mason, Paul E. Mason, Edward D. Mason and Galen R. Mason, one brother, five sisters and three grandchildren.

Visitation for Eileen will be held Wednesday, June 19, 2019 from 12 noon to 2 PM at the Boyd-Born Funeral Home. Funeral services will follow at 2 PM at the funeral home with Rev. Nathan McBeth officiating. Burial will be at Chapel Heights Memory Gardens.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Parkinson's Foundation in care of the funeral home. On line condolences may be expressed to the family at www.boydbornfuneralhome.com
Published in the Marion Star on June 17, 2019
