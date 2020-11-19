Eilene Worthington
Delaware - Eilene Worthington passed away on November 18, 2020, at Willow Brook Delaware Run in Delaware. She had been a resident of the senior living community for 6 years. Her friends and family had recently celebrated her 90th birthday with a special drive by parade in her honor.
Eilene was born October 13, 1930, to Frank and Ethel (Warren) Hickok in Leesburg Township, Union County. As a young woman and beyond, family, friends, church, and serving others were central to who she was. A child of the Great Depression, she often spoke of growing up on the family farm outside of Prospect with siblings Donald and Lola (Rodman) and the simple fun and hard work that was part of life at that time. Part of a larger extended family, Eilene was close to her many cousins and always looked forward to the annual Hickok Reunion.
She worked hard in school—rising to be Prospect High School's Class of 1948 Salutatorian and member of the National Honor Society. She stayed in close contact with her classmates and attended most of the class reunions through the years.
Eilene was a supportive friend, a good listener, a skilled cook and seamstress, and an expert party planner with an eye for detail. Her service was visible in the Richwood community as Welcome Wagon hostess and Salvation Army officer.
Eilene enjoyed eating out, playing dominoes, traveling and laughing with her friends. She attended many Lady Buckeye basketball games and was an avid Ohio State Football and Basketball fan. She loved crafting, ceramics, the music of Fanny Brice, gospel tunes and singing church hymns.
Her faith was strong and her church was very important to her. She was a member of the Richwood First United Methodist Church where she served on many committees and organized craft bazaars, dinners, style shows and participated in United Methodist Women. She worked as the church secretary for 27 years, serving under 6 pastors.
She married the late Kenneth Northrup in 1950. Together they had five children who survive: Terry (Ned) Bumgarner, Columbia, SC; Larry (Carol) Northrup, Canton, MS; Sherry (Ken) Pirics, Sidney, OH; Jerry (Cindy Kleinhans) Northrup, Clearwater Beach, Florida and Merry (Jovonny) Smith, Richwood. Eilene took pride in being a mother and keeping a nice home for her family. Family dinners were her specialty and she looked forward to the times when everyone could be together, eating and laughing around the table. When her children were in school she liked helping with prom and often volunteered as a room mother and athletic booster.
In her later years, she enjoyed trips to Florida with her cherished late husband Carl Worthington, whom she married in December 1998, and in doing so gained two daughters, Huey Walsh and Carla Sue Mabry.
Eilene will be greatly missed by her grandchildren — Traci (Craig) Simo, Stefanie (John) Castles, Neal (Stephanie) Bumgarner, Tyler (Tabby) Northrup, Spencer Northrup, Scott Lundy, Bethany Cook, Nathan (Amanda) Northrup, Brianna (Jake) Etzel, Megan (Bryce) Goodman, Aaron (Ashley) Smith and her 7 step grandchildren.
She leaves behind a growing group of great grandchildren: Jack Simo; Braydon, Caleb & Ethan Castles; Mikayla & Chloe Bumgarner; Corbin Cook; Kane Maloy-Cates; Amelia & Charlotte Northrup; Owen & Briggs Weaver; Meghan Dusenberry; Auhbree Northrup; Eva Goodman; Henry & Hazel Smith; 13 step great grandchildren and 1 step great-great granddaughter.
A niece Carolyn Litzenburg and nephew Bill (Diane) Rodman also survive.
Funeral services will be held Monday November 23, 2020 at 11:00 am at the Richwood First United Methodist Church, Pastor Joseph Rhea will officiate, burial will follow in the Claibourne Cemetery. Friends may call one hour prior to the service at the church. (strict covid precautions will be enforced)
Memorial gifts may be made to Richwood First United Methodist Church, 18 South Fulton St., Richwood, OH 43344
Condolences and remembrances may be expressed at www.stofcheck-ballinger.com