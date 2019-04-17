|
|
Elaine A. Schenkel
Marion - Elaine Ann Schenkel, age 81 of Marion, passed away on Tuesday, March 12, 2019 at Marion General Hospital. On September 12, 1937, she was born to the late Merle C. and Thelma Lee (Roush) Price in Marion, and on July 5, 1963, she married her husband Raynald Schenkel in Mount Gilead. He preceded her in death on June 2, 2009.
Elaine was a long-time member of the Victory Center Church of God. She enjoyed doing puzzles, and she loved her pets, as well as the wild animals she fed. Above all else, she loved her grandchildren, and her granddaughter Kierra fondly recalls the walks they used to take together. She was the most generous woman you could ever meet.
She is survived by her daughter Melanie Davis of Mount Gilead; her brother Curt (Mary) Price of Georgia; her grandchildren Kierra Shaver, Chris Melvin, Brooke (Corey) Melvin, Jennifer (Jake) Bierl, and Alisha (Brandon Jones) Davis; and 7 great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her parents Merle and Thelma Price and her daughter Valerie Jean Melvin.
No services will be held at this time.
Memorial contributions may be made in Elaine's honor to the Marion Area Humane Society. Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.boydbornfuneralhome.com.
Published in the Marion Star on Apr. 17, 2019