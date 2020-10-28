Elaine B. (nee Smith) Mitchell
SPRINGBORO, FORMERLY MARION - Elaine B. (nee Smith) Mitchell, age 99 of Springboro and formerly of Marion, passed away peacefully at The Hospice of Dayton
.
Elaine was born February 4, 1921 in Gallia County, Ohio, the daughter of Morton and Dortha (Steger) Smith. She was educated in Marion and graduated from Harding High School in the class of 1939. She went to work for Marion Power Shovel for 15 years serving in the payroll department. She also had her student pilot's license.
She married Ted in December, 1957 and became a full time mother to his 5 children and a home maker. She was a member of the First Presbyterian Church and served as Deacon. She was a member of the Delta Theta Tau National Sorority; she volunteered at the Med Center Hospital and was a member of the Good Earth Garden Club.
She will be remembered by her family for her green thumb, especially African Violets, for her home cooking, for her love of family and travel, her support of OSUM, her love of OSU football and opera (both which were gifts from Ted), and her love and support of her husband. Everyone was amazed that this bright, independent woman would marry a man with 5 children including two teenage girls and one child who was just released from the hospital in a full body cast! What a saint!
Elaine had a great memory up to the last days of her life and could remember the name of anyone who came into her room. She would always greet people with a smile and loved to share the latest book she read. She made friends wherever she went with that smile and conversation!
She is survived by three children: Judy (Dennis) Mitchell LaMusga of Beavercreek Ohio, Karen Mitchell of Plano Texas, and Alan (Lynn) Mitchell of Portland, Oregon; four grandchildren: Cindy Mitchell, Robert (April) Mitchell, Katie (Casey) Lear, and Michael (Erin) Mitchell; and eight great grandchildren: Campbell Mitchell, Rylie Mitchell, Makenna Mitchell, Mitchell Lear, Maddison Lear, Sophia Mitchell, Lucas Mitchell and Hayley Elaine Mitchell.
Elaine is preceded in death by her Father Morton Smith and Mother Dortha Smith, her husband of almost 50 years Edwin "Ted" Mitchell, her brother John Smith, and two children, Linda Ellen Mitchell and Robert Campbell Mitchell.
