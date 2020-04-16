|
Elaine Marie Berry
Marion - Elaine Marie Berry age 81 of Marion, Ohio passed away peacefully surrounded by her children on Wednesday, April 15, 2020 at The Kobacker House in Columbus, OH. She was born April 17, 1938 in Owasso, MI, to the late James and Alta (Kuehner) Koyne. On September 1, 1956 she married Melvin Jay Berry, who preceded her in death on June 20, 2012.
Elaine was more commonly known as "B", which started as a nickname from her grandchildren, and it stuck for all those around her. She was also known for her unwavering faith in her Savior Jesus Christ; whom she would share the Good News with anyone that she met. Her commitment to her faith and to her family that she "dearly loved" was inspirational. For much of her adult life, Elaine worked as the Resident Manager at Carriage Arms Apartments and was a faithful member of the Trinity Baptist Church here in Marion.
She will be greatly missed by her two sons, Kevin Jay (Heidi) Berry of Naperville, IL, Kent Steven (Melissa) Berry of Pickerington, OH, her daughter Kimberly Kaye (John) Johnston of Huron, OH; 7 grandchildren, Jeremy David (Jonalyn) Johnston, Andrew Berry (Liz) Johnston, Rebekah Elizabeth (Drew) Johnston Hilty, Adrianna Elaine Berry, Nicholas Jay Berry, Mark Steven Berry, Joshua Logan Berry; 6 great grandchildren, Kaden Lane Hilty, Jack Patrick Johnston, Elena Katelyn Hilty, Titus Tychicus Johnston, Lilia Elaine Johnston, and Theodore Melvin-Charm Johnston.
The family would like to personally thank the entire staff at Kobacker House in Columbus for their excellent care and compassion shown to Elaine and her family.
Thinking of the health and safety of others, the family will have a private service with entombment at the Scott Cemetery in Huron, Ohio. A Celebration of Life will be scheduled later. The Boyd-Born Funeral Home is honored to be serving the family through this difficult time.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Kobacker House - 800 McConnell Drive, Columbus, Ohio 43214.
Published in the Marion Star from Apr. 16 to Apr. 17, 2020