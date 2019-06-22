|
|
Elaine Trout
Caledonia - Elaine Trout (maiden name Crawbaugh) age 82 of Caledonia passed away Thursday morning June 20th, 2019 at her residence. Born in Marion, Ohio January 2nd, 1937 as the daughter of Howard E. Crawbaugh and Ola L. (Bartholomew) Crawbaugh as the only child. She was married September 17th, 1966 to Harold L. Trout (deceased April 1991). Elaine went to school and graduated from Martel School. She worked two years after graduation at Caledonia Branch office of Marion Landmark. She worked 32 years at Caledonia Branch of National City Bank retiring at that time. She was also a member of the Caledonia Senior Club. Elaine is survived by step daughter Terry L. Wylie, husband Robert Wylie, grandson Brandon McClure, wife Julie McClure, great grandchildren Easton McClure and Reese McClure, step grandchildren Eric and Kelly Wylie, Randy and Kay Wylie, step great grandchildren Cody and Cory Wylie, cousin Nelson and Annette Hack, best friends Nola Eblin and family and Barb and Mark Jamison and her best fur friend Miss Kitty. Funeral services for Elaine Trout will be held on Tuesday, June 25th at 11:00 A.M. at the Timson & Melroy Funeral Home in Caledonia with Pastor Terry Burkhardt and Nelson Hack officiating. Interment will follow in Caledonia Cemetery. Friends may call at the funeral home on Monday, June 24th from 6:00 P.M. to 8:00 P.M. Charitable Contributions may be made in Elaine's memory to 1st Consolidated Fire Department. The family wishes to express special thanks to Ohio Health Hospice and her caregivers. Online condolences may be expressed to the family at www.timsonmelroy.com.
Published in the Marion Star on June 22, 2019