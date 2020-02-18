Services
Stofcheck-Ballinger Funeral Home
210 High St.
LaRue, OH 43332
740-499-3232
Eldon Earl "Nern" Creamer

Eldon Earl "Nern" Creamer Obituary
Eldon Earl "Nern" Creamer

Marion - Eldon Earl "Nern" Creamer, 79, of Marion, died peacefully Monday morning February 17, 2020 at his home.

He was born December 15, 1940 in Mt. Victory to the late Elmer L. "Tim" and Wilma (McCullough) Creamer, he was also preceded in death by his second wife, Erika Creamer.

He was retired as Superintendent at ODOT in Marion, where he worked for 30 years. He enjoyed working to get sheep ready with his grandchildren and baling hay with his son and grandson.

Surviving are his sons: R.J. (Diane) Creamer of Prospect and Michael (Nettie) Creamer of Marion, grandchildren: Monica, Molly, R.J. Jr., Jennifer, Tommy and Shanna; five great grandchilren; Siblings: Richard Creamer of Dunkirk and Jodi Dilsaver of LaRue; Girlfriend: Linda Ransbottom of Marion and first wife and mother of their sons: Betty Jo Creamer of LaRue and his puppy, Susie.

Graveside services will be held Saturday February 22, 2020 at 11:00 am at the Wolf Creek Cemetery, Pastor Rick Hicks will officiate. Friends may call Friday from 5-7 pm at the Stofcheck-Ballinger Funeral Home in LaRue.

Memorial gifts may be made to the Heartland Hospice, 685 Delaware, Ave. Marion, Ohio 43302

Condolences and remembrances may be expressed at www.stofcheck-ballinger.com
Published in the Marion Star from Feb. 18 to Feb. 19, 2020
Remember
