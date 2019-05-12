Eleanor Jean Eichhorn



NAPLES, FLORIDA, FORMERLY OF MARION - Eleanor Jean (DeLong) Eichhorn died May 9, 2019 at the Avow Hospice House in Naples, Florida, surrounded by her loving family. She was born on November 13, 1925, in Green Camp, Ohio, to Laura and Clarence DeLong, and she graduated from Pleasant High School in 1943.



Eleanor Jean married the love of her life, Gordon Eichhorn, on Christmas Eve in 1944 at Epworth United Methodist Church in Marion, Ohio and he survives. They shared 74 years of married life as well as a friendship that began in the 5th grade. Jean was a helpmate to Gordon as they farmed together and worked together in their business at the Dutt Implement Company for several years. When they relocated to Naples, Florida in the late 70's, Eleanor Jean again worked alongside Gordon selling real estate in the Naples area for the next 20 years.



As the mother of 4 children, Eleanor Jean was also a busy homemaker who taught her children the valuable lessons of hard work, personal responsibility, and integrity. She especially enjoyed the summer visits back to Ohio reconnecting with her children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren. She wouldn't let a birthday, anniversary, or Christmas go by without making sure some hand-picked present was there for each one to unwrap.



Eleanor Jean is survived by her husband Gordon, and 3 daughters; Susan (Larry) Vermillion, Nancy (Keith) Thrush, and Karen (David) Biggerstaff. Also left to treasure her memory are 7 grandchildren; Melinda (Kerry) Pittman and Kerry (Trevor) Johnson of Florida, Chad (Susan) Thrush and Kelly (Jeff) Marsh as well as Mehgan (Sean) Lucas, Elisabeth (Adam) Young, and Brian (Christina) Biggerstaff of Ohio. There are also 17 great-grandchildren who survive.



Eleanor Jean was preceded in death by her parents Clarence and Laura DeLong, brother George DeLong, and a son John Gordon Eichhorn.



The family will receive guests for calling hours from 11:00 am - 1:00 pm on Wednesday, May 15, 2019, at the Snyder Funeral Home, DENZER Chapel, 360 East Center St., Marion, with services to follow at 1:00 pm. Burial will be at the Marion Cemetery.



In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to the Avow Hospice House in Naples, Florida or to the Epworth Methodist Church in Marion, Ohio.



The Snyder Funeral Homes of Marion are honored to be serving the Eichhorn family; condolences may be expressed to the family by visiting www.SnyderFuneralHomes.com Published in the Marion Star on May 12, 2019