Marion - Passed on her 91st birthday April 10, 2019. Survived by daughter Cheryl Starcher, Marion, Ohio; 3 sons Bill and Carl Hudson, Florida, and Donald in Kentucky; 3 brothers Marion (Joyce) and Don (Sue) Guseman in Marion Ohio, and Charlie in Colorado; 13 grandchildren; and 6 great grandchildren. Preceded in death by husband Alva; sons Robert and Dale Edward; grandson Jeremy Dale Collins; and granddaughter Angela Collins. She will be very missed especially by here granddaughter Brandy Benson, Grove City, Ohio. No services here but a celebration of her life announced later.
Published in the Marion Star on Apr. 18, 2019
