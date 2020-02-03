|
Eleanor "June" Wise Clapsaddle Harper
Marion - Eleanor "June" Wise Clapsaddle Harper age 98, of Marion peacefully passed away Friday, January 31, 2020 at Kingston Residence surrounded by her loving family.
June was born in Marion, Ohio on January 6, 1922 to the late Delphos S. and Ethel (Logan) Wise Barber. After graduating from Marion Harding High School she went to Columbus, Ohio to receive further schooling in Stenography and Accounting.
During WWII June worked for Standard Oil Company in the program of women working for men at a local gas station. After the war she started her own bookkeeping business working from home while raising her young children. In 1967 she was hired as a deputy clerk in the Marion Municipal Court where she worked until her retirement in 1984. Upon her retirement she loved going on cruises and vacations out west.
On January 16, 1949 she married William J Clapsaddle who preceded her in death in 1986. On April 16, 1988 she married Ray C. Harper who preceded her in death in 2007.
June loved meeting people, throwing parties and being involved in all clubs and organizations. She was a member of the Weslyan/Prospect St. United Methodist Church where she participated in many bible study and youth groups. She was also a member of Y-Gradale Sorority and was Pearl St School PTO president. She enjoyed baking and decorating cakes, doing crafts of all kinds including painting and crocheting. Her main love was playing golf and being in dance clubs with her husband Bill. Always involved in her children's activities she spent summers traveling around the country as a chaperone and cook with the Marion Cadets Drum and Bugle Corp.
Left to cherish her memory are her son, Daniel W. (Bea) Clapsaddle; her daughter, Pamela J. (Keith) McCarty; grandchildren: Michael (Erika) Clapsaddle, Cory Clapsaddle, Christina (Scot) Hughes, Jamie (Kimberly) Clapsaddle, Jason (Lorie DiCarlo) McCarty, and Nichole (Fed) DeLaPaz; step grandchildren: Kelly (Jason) Ballard, and Shaun McCarty; and 14 great-grandchildren.
In addition to her parents and husbands, June was preceded in death by her siblings: ElenaBell (Wayne) McCune and Vincent (Marge) Wise.
Friends may gather at Snyder Funeral Homes, Denzer Chapel (360 E. Center St., Marion) on Friday, February 7, 2020 from 12:00 pm to 2:00 pm. Services will be at 2:00 pm followed by burial at the Marion Cemetery, with Pastor Joseph Miller officiating.
The family would like to give special BIG "Thank You" to Kingston Residence Memory Care Unit and Kindred Hospice for all the loving care they provided.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Prospect St United Methodist Church or to .
Published in the Marion Star from Feb. 3 to Feb. 4, 2020