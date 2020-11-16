Elizabeth Ann Miller
Marion - Elizabeth Ann Miller, age 81 of Marion, passed away on Sunday, November 15, 2020 at Marion General Hospital. She was born on February 18, 1939 in Marion to the late Burl and Edna (Martin) Fritch.
Elizabeth earned her associate's degree in accounting, and she spent 3 years working as a nurse's aide at East Lawn Manor. She was a fan of NASCAR, and she loved having her chili soup with potato chips. She also enjoyed crime dramas, especially NCIS. She was an avid reader who loved her books and had quite a collection, and her favorite authors were James Patterson and Ann B. Ross. She also loved black coffee - and a lot of it. She was known for her straightforwardness, her earnestness, and her wit, and she will be dearly missed by all who knew her.
She is survived by her daughter Susan (Robert) Pitchford of Caledonia; her sister Roberta (Monte) Siler of High Point, North Carolina; and her grandson Tyler (Jessica) Pitchford.
She was preceded in death by her parents Burl and Edna Fritch and her siblings Violet Louise and Jim Fritch.
Calling hours will be held on Friday, November 20, 2020 from 10 am to 11 am at the Boyd-Born Funeral Home, where masks will be required and only 20 people will be allowed to enter the building at any one time. A graveside service will take place on Friday, November 20, 2020 at 11:30 am at Marion Cemetery with burial to follow.
The family is thankful that Elizabeth rests in peace with the Lord now.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in her honor to the Marion Public Library. Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.boydbornfuneralhome.com
