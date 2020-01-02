|
Ella Lee Coy
MARION - Ella Lee Coy, age 90, of Marion, died peacefully December 31, 2019, at her home.
Ella was born on January 9, 1929, in Akron, Ohio, the second of five children of the late Wayne & Jodi Hall. She was raised in Madisonville, Tennessee, where she spent her youth working in a family owned sawmill with her father and siblings on their small farm.
Ella, being the hard worker that she was, fibbed about her age to be hired at the A-bomb factory of Oak Ridge Tennessee during WWII. She said they would give her the "hard-to-get-to" jobs because her hands were small. However, the jig was up once they realized she wasn't old enough to be working there. She was very proud of her historical part in the working war efforts as well as reaping the benefits of earning her very own paycheck.
Ella went on to work many other jobs in life including being a full time mother. Loving to meet new people you would find her going door to door drumming up new sales as an Avon distributor, though she was mostly known as a hairstylist. As a graduate of beautician's school she worked in several shops and also kept clientele on the side. Ella retired from J.C. Penny's beauty salon but continued with her home clientele for many years after.
Ella enjoyed going on adventures with her loving daughter, Regina, who would take her many different places, including Antique Malls where they would reminisce over all the treasures they would find, some of which even made their way back home. She enjoyed being out, seeing & meeting new people, enjoying the day even if it meant taking a long drive, looking at the beautiful scenery. Those priceless memories made together will be cherished forever.
Ella married Thomas A. Coy on March 29, 1958 in Ravenna, Ohio. Together they shared fifty nine years of marriage, and raised four children.
Ella was preceded in death by her husband Tom, her brothers Jay, Alvin and Troy Hall as well as her Grandson Nathan Reese.
Surviving to cherish her memory are her sister Imogene Hall of Knoxville Tennessee, four children: Brenda Coy of St. Augustine, FL, Christine Reese, Dan (Dena) Coy, Regina (Chad) Layne, all three of Marion; five grandchildren: Jessica Reese, Katelyn (Jeremy) Bensen, Kristin (Matt) Longsdorf, Joshua (Anastasia) Coy, Darian Layne; eight great-grandchildren and numerous nieces and nephews.
A graveside service honoring Ella's life will begin at 1PM on Saturday, January 4, 2020 at Standing Rock Cemetery, 1361 N Mantua St, Kent, OH 44240.
Memorials can be made to OhioHealth Marion Hospice.
On behalf of Ella's family, they would like to extend a heartfelt "thank you" to all the home health aides who lovingly cared for her, the staff of OhioHealth Marion Hospice for their compassion and professional care and the kind staff at Denzer-Farison-Hottinger & Snyder Funeral Home.
condolences may be expressed to the family by visiting www.SnyderFuneralHomes.com
