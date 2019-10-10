|
Ella Marie Osborn Seyfang, 85, passed away on Wednesday, October 9, 2019. She was born in Marion County at the home of her grandmother, Ella Latimer Carothers near LaRue. She was born to E. Clifford and Relva Latimer Osborn on November 13, 1933.
On July 3, 1957 she and "The love of her life" Matthew George Henry Seyfang were united in marriage at St. John's Lutheran Church, Dola. To this union, 2 sons; George Anthony "Tony" Seyfang of Bremerton, Washington, Mark Matthew (Kim) Seyfang of Cincinnati, 2 daughters; Cynthia Kay (Brien) VanBuskirk of Jacksonville, FL and Serena Marie (Jeffrey) Penry of Delaware, Ohio. She is also survived by 9 grandchildren; Joseph Seyfang, Evan (Mackenzie) Seyfang, Holly Petranick, Anton VanBuskirk, Anna (Jonathon) Kinard, Leah (Steffen) Robitzsch, Erik Penry, Dustin (Awia) Penry, Brandon Penry, 13 great-grandchildren; Korbin Petranick, Adeline Kinard, Mason and Scarlett Robitzsch, Lorelai, Miriam Penry, Isabella, Gabriel, Elijah, Natalia, Nova and Amelia Penry, Liam Penry and an honorary great granddaughter, Joy Boone. Ella also has two brothers, Robert (Marlene) Osborn of AZ, Dale (Jean) Osborn of Mt. Victory, two sisters, Joyce Ann (Dale-deceased) Jones of Marion and Mary Kay (Tom) Baldwin of Richwood, OH. She was preceded in death by her two infant sisters, Thelma May and Ruth Emma Osborn.
She was a 1951 graduate of Dola High School. Ella was a member of St. John's Evangelical Church where she worked for 20 years as a nursery attendant. She was also a member of the Goshen Grange for over 70 years where she was a 7th degree member.
Visitation will be held from 1:00 - 4:00 p.m. on Sunday, October 13, 2019 at the SCHINDEWOLF-STOUT-CRATES FUNERAL HOME. A funeral service will begin at 10:00 a.m. on Monday, October 14, 2019 at the SCHINDEWOLF-STOUT-CRATES FUNERAL HOME with Rev. Randall Forester officiating. Burial will follow in Grove Cemetery.
Memorial contributions can be made in memory of Ella to the Hardin County Armory Foundation, Goshen Grange Scholarship Fund or St. John's Evangelical Church. Online condolences can be expressed to the family by visiting stoutcrates.com.
Published in the Marion Star from Oct. 10 to Oct. 12, 2019