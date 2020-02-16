Services
Thursday, Feb. 20, 2020
11:00 AM
Epworth United Methodist Church
249 E. Center St.
Marion, OH
Ellen Elizabeth (Terry) Walker


1941 - 2019
Ellen Elizabeth (Terry) Walker

Pataskala - Ellen Elizabeth (Terry)Walker, 78, of Pataskala, Ohio was born in Marion Ohio on July 7, 1941 and passed away peacefully on December 25, 2019 at the Inn at Summit Trail. Services entrusted to Schoedinger Funeral Home, Gahanna. A memorial service will be held Thursday, February 20, 2020 at 11AM at Epworth United Methodist Church, 249 E. Center St., Marion, OH. Visit www.schoedinger.com to share memories or express condolences to Ellen's family. After graduating from High School, she earned a Bachelor's degree in journalism from Ohio University and embarked on her first career, a position in public relations for University Hospital, where she was responsible for news releases and public events. It was during this time that she met and married David Walker who was working as an audio/visual technician. They exchanged their vows on December 29, 1969. Ellen's next career was as Editor of the Rocky Fork Enterprise. She was an excellent and gifted writer. When Jefferson Twp. was in need of an administrator, Ellen was offered the position and she accepted. She stayed there until her retirement. Ellen enjoyed horses and hunting and was a member of Rocky Fork Headley Hunt. She was preceded in death by her mother and step-father, Margaret and Miller Newton; father Rosco Terry; and sister Marilyn Reeves. Survived by her husband of 50 years, David B. Walker; nieces and nephews Crystal Reeves, Cory Reeves, Noel Reeves, Robert Reeves, James (Rachel) Walker with baby Gloria, Eric Walker; brothers-in-law Ernie Reeves and Jay (Gail) Walker.
Published in the Marion Star from Feb. 16 to Feb. 17, 2020
