(Sept. 16, 1935 - Dec. 30, 2019)

Ellen Kathryn Combs passed away on Monday, December 30, 2019 at home while surrounded by her loving family. Ellen was born on September 16, 1935 in Hamilton, OH to Jesse and Jean Crittenden.

Ellen is survived by her husband of 57 years, Doug, and her daughter Adrienne Combs of Sarasota, FL, her son Doug (Michelle) of Sarasota, FL, and her daughter Sandra Vittetow of Winter Park, FL. Also surviving are grandchildren Taylor Combs, Matt Combs, Trey Vittetow and Casey Vittetow. Sisters surviving are Jean Hoskins of Maineville, OH and Mary (Mike) Garvey of Sarasota, FL.

Ellen graduated from Hamilton High School where she participated in several sports and was a member of the homecoming court. She worked over twenty years as a teacher's aide for the Pleasant School System in Marion, OH.

Ellen was a wonderful wife, mother and grandmother. She loved spending time with her family and friends. She was passionate about tennis, both playing and watching. Ellen enjoyed attending the Church of the Palms and volunteering her time at the Food Pantry.

A memorial service will be held at the chapel of Church of the Palms on January 24th at 2:00 PM (3224 Bee Ridge Road, Sarasota, FL 34239. A celebration of life will follow at The Signature Room at the Landings (Gecko's) 4870 South Tamiami Trail, Sarasota, FL 34231.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made in honor of Ellen to Moffitt Cancer Center, 12902 USF Magnolia Drive, Tampa, FL 33612 (Attn: Foundation) or Tidewell Hospice, 5955 Rand Blvd, Sarasota, FL 34238.
Published in the Marion Star from Jan. 9 to Jan. 12, 2020
