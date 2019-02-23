Elmer E. Cozad



MARION - Elmer E. Cozad, age 90 of Marion, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, February 20, 2019.



Elmer was born on June 19, 1928 in McArthur, OH, the son of Leslie Ivan and Alice Fanchion (Humphrey) Cozad. Elmer graduated from McArthur High School in the class of 1946.



Following high school, Elmer worked for Baker Wood Preserving Co. as their bookkeeper. In 1950, he enlisted in the United States Army and proudly served his country in the armed forces until his honorable discharge in 1952.



Elmer met his future bride, Marian Williams, at a skating rink in Wellston, Ohio. It wasn't long after that the couple was united in marriage on October 22, 1950 at the Evangelical United Brethren Church in New Boston, Ohio. Elmer and Marian moved to Marion in 1952 to work for D.B. Fampton Baker Wood. Elmer was also employed at Marion Federal Savings and Loan Company and later at Home Federal Savings and Loan before becoming a realtor. He earned his real estate license in 1966, working many years for Joe E. Davis Realty Company. He earned his broker's license in 1975 and owned and operated Cozad Realty. He served his profession by sitting on the Marion Board of Realtors.



Throughout Elmer's life and all that he accomplished, his proudest achievement and greatest joy was his family. Being a devoted husband, father, grandfather, and great grandfather were titles he cherished. He built the family home and, together with Marian, filled it with memories to last a lifetime. He had a larger than life personality and was a gifted storyteller. Trustworthy, hardworking, available and handy are just a few words that describe Elmer. He took pride in his yard and tending to his garden and fruit trees were a source of great accomplishment every year. He loved horses and watching the horses race. Restoring cars in his younger years was a favorite pastime and his love of antique cars remained throughout his life. He enjoyed attending Nazarene Prime Timers Group activities and wintering in Winter Haven, Florida for nearly 17 years.



He is survived by his beloved wife of 68 years, Marian Cozad; children: Cristy (Steve) Ulsh of Delaware, LeaAnna Harrah of Marion, Lori (Kevin) Cook of Westerville and Leslie (Dale) Stage of Marion; grandchildren: Marissa (Sean) Kenny, Jennica (Joe) Nigh, Lauren (Sam) Kelly, Brandon (Kadie) Taylor, Brad Harrah, Aubrey Bass, and Austin (Heidi) Stage; great-grandchildren: Ayden Adams, Jackson and Jace Nigh, Lincoln Kelly, Carter, Hudson and Ellie Taylor and Owen and Olivia Stage; his brother Dick (Nancy) Cozad of McArthur.



Elmer is preceded in death by his parents; siblings: Helen Ann Minton, infant Grace Eilean Cozad and infant brother Robert Cozad.



Visitation will be Monday, February 25, 2019 at Marion First Church of the Nazarene, 233 W Church St, Marion, from 11AM to 1PM; Funeral service will immediately follow at 1PM with Pastor Jerry Campbell officiating; Burial will follow in Marion Cemetery.



The family would like to express their gratitude to the staff at Kingston Residence of Marion and to Kindred Hospice Care.



The Snyder Funeral Homes of Marion are honored to be serving the Cozad family; condolences may be expressed to the family by visiting www.SnyderFuneralHomes.com Published in the Marion Star on Feb. 23, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary