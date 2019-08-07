|
Elmer Floyd "Crockett" Middleton
Marion - Elmer Floyd "Crockett" Middleton, 87, died peacefully in his home Sunday August 4, 2019. He had persevered through many ailments over the years, and a recent battle with cancer was too much for his body to handle.
On April 3, 1932, Crock was born in Smith, KY, the second of seven children of the late Clarence and Mae (Smith) Middleton. As a family, they moved to Broadway, Ohio, where he graduated from Broadway High School in the class of 1950.
Shortly after graduation, Crock moved to Marion, Ohio, where he found himself smitten with one of his neighbors, Sharon Newlove. After a two year courtship they were married on April 24, 1953. Together they shared 66 loving years of marriage and lovingly raised two children: Julie and Jeff.
In 1951, Crock joined the Air National Guard, with whom he served for two years until 1953. Then, in 1953, he was drafted to serve in the US Army, during the Korean War. He served as a Sergeant from 1953-1955, and his service included a deployment to Japan and two honors: The National Defense Service Medal and Good Conduct Medal.
Upon his honorable discharge, Crock returned home to Marion, where he worked at the Marion Power Shovel for several years. Then, in 1961, he became a Patrolman for the Marion Police Department, serving valiantly for 25 years. In 1983, he was honored to be selected as Officer of the Year. His time on the Marion Police Department was one of his proudest achievements, and he created many lifelong bonds that he cherished the rest of his life. He was a member of the Steve Young Memorial Lodge #24 Fraternal Order of Police, and was a 50 plus year member of the Marion Masonic Grand Lodge.
His grandchildren and great grandchildren were the light of his life and he looked forward to entertaining them every visit. He would take them to throw rocks in the creek, pick fresh fruit and vegetables, and read to them on his lap. His grandchildren and great grandchildren are left with fond memories of their loving Grandpa.
Crock enjoyed his mornings talking with his friends over cups of coffee, and adding to his hat collection. With a love for the outdoors, he spent most of his days outside caring for his plants and his yard. Over the course of his life, he accrued a wealth of knowledge over a number of topics that he was happy to share with everyone.
His fierce loyalty, unceasing care and boundless generosity will be greatly missed by everyone.
Left to cherish his memory are his beloved wife, Sharon R. (Newlove) Middleton; two children: Julie (Jay) White of Marion and Jeffrey (Amy) Middleton of Canton, Michigan; six grandchildren: Matthew (Tracy) White of Powell, Gregory White of Waldo, Adam (Keona) White of Sunbury, David (Abbey) White of Marion, Rebecca Middleton of Canton, MI, and Alec Middleton of Canton, MI; five great grandchildren: Nora, Greta, Miles, Henry and Sawyer; three sisters: Daisy Rohland of Pittsburgh, CA, Jane Livesay of Tipton, IN and Shirley Williams of Kingsport, TN; two sisters-in-law: Lena Gibson of Weber City, VA and Kay McCoy of Marion; one brother-in-law, Nick Newlove of Ft. Myers, FL; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Including his parents, Crock was preceded in death by two brothers: Dan Gibson and Ed Middleton; and an infant brother.
His family will greet friends from 4 - 7 pm on Thursday, August 8, 2019, at the Snyder Funeral Homes, GUNDER/HALL Chapel, 347 W. Center St., Marion. Services honoring his life and dedicated service will also be held there at 11 am on Friday. Burial with military honors provided by the Marion County United Veterans Council will follow in Marion Cemetery.
Memorial contributions may be made to either or and they may be sent to the care of the funeral home.
On behalf of his family, they would like to extend a heartfelt "thank you" to the Marion First Church of the Nazarene for wrapping their arms around their family during this time. Also thank you to the many doctors, nurses, etc. for their care of Crock, gifting his family with more time together, and to his dear friends for always checking in on him.
your condolences may be expressed to them by visiting www.SnyderFuneralHomes.com.
Published in the Marion Star on Aug. 7, 2019