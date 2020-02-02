|
|
Elsa H. Sherman
Marion - Elsa H. Sherman, age 94, of Marion, went to be with the Lord on Friday, January 31, 2020, at the Marion General Hospital.
On November 4, 1925, Elsa was born in Buenos Aires, Argentina, one of three children of the late Ludwig and Marie (Wecker) Huber. She was raised in Bad Friedrichshall, Germany, where she completed her schooling and worked at an Audi Automobile Factory.
While in Germany, Elsa met a young US Army soldier and World War II veteran, Paul V. Sherman. They were married on May 19, 1956, and she returned to the US with Paul, making their home in Marion, Ohio, when he was honorably discharged in 1957. They shared fifty one years of marriage. He preceded her in death on July 17, 2007.
A loving homemaker, Elsa enjoyed caring for Paul and their daughter, Anita. She was an especially good cook, always making meals she learned growing up in Germany.
Having a green thumb, Elsa loved tending to her large vegetable and flower gardens every year. She also enjoyed crocheting blankets, often making heavy duty wool blankets to keep her family and friends warm.
Very faithful, Elsa often read her Bible and many devotional books. She was always watching evangelists on television, with Billy Graham being one of her favorites.
Elsa was very reserved and shy, until she got comfortable with you, "then she would talk your leg off."
She will be missed by her grandson, Jason (Kelly) Osborn of Marysville; granddaughter, Ryan (Mike) Collier of Grove City; six grandchildren: Nathan Peoples, Chloe Osborn, Kieran Collier, and Gianna, David Jr. and Christian Ibarra; and several nieces and nephews.
Including her husband and parents, Elsa was preceded in death by her daughter, Anita Kinzer in 2003; a sister, Frida Braun; and a brother, Paul Huber.
Services honoring Elsa's life will be held at 11 am on Wednesday, February 5, 2020, at her graveside in Marion Cemetery, with Pastor Bill Middleton officiating.
Memorial contributions may be made to Goodwill Industries (www.mariongoodwill.org/donate).
On behalf of her family, they would like to extend a heartfelt "Thank you" to her good friend, Lynn McClelland, who always looked after her and kept her spirits up daily.
Snyder Funeral Homes, Denzer Chapel, are honored to serve Elsa's family and your condolences may be expressed to them via www.SnyderFuneralHomes.com.
Published in the Marion Star from Feb. 2 to Feb. 3, 2020