Elsie Beckel
Marion - Elsie L. (Bowen) Beckel, age 66, of Marion, passed away peacefully Friday afternoon, December 27, 2019, surrounded by her loving family.
She was born on October 19, 1953, in Marion, to the late William "Wade" and Jessie E. (Grounds) Bowen.
Elsie loved tending to the elderly. She worked many years as a cook for Woodside Village Nursing Home in Mount Gilead. Elsie would often get to work an hour early, even though she never clocked in, just to make sure the residents were taken care of. She loved to sing and dance and on many occasions would bring cheer to the residents by get them involved.
Family meant the world to Elsie. She liked watching Jeopardy with her bro' Jerry and her former dog Sonny was a close companion when family was away. Elsie's goofiness matched only by her unwavering love of helping others will surely be missed by her family and friends.
She will be dearly missed by her sons: Roy (Joepaze Oquendo-Friend) Friend of Marion and Michael (Jessica) Friend of Rockwood, TN; grandchildren: Kelsey, Jayden, Hannah, and Layden Friend; brother, Wade (Terri) Bowen of Auxier, KY; sisters: Barbara (Jerry) Ortman of Marion and Karen (Harry) Shepard of Marion; nieces: Jessica Loving and Loni Howlett; and numerous uncles, aunts, nieces, and nephews.
Elsie was preceded in death by her parents: Wade and Jessie; brothers: Jim and Kevin Bowen; and sister, Bonnie Steinberger.
A private family service will be observed in keeping with Elsie's wishes.
If desired, memorial contributions may be made in her memory to the and/or Heartland Hospice of Marion.
Published in the Marion Star from Dec. 31, 2019 to Jan. 1, 2020