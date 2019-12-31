Services
Snyder Funeral Homes, Gunder/Hall Chapel
347 W Center Street
Marion, OH 43302-3613
(740) 382-3612
Resources
More Obituaries for Elsie Beckel
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Elsie Beckel

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Elsie Beckel Obituary
Elsie Beckel

Marion - Elsie L. (Bowen) Beckel, age 66, of Marion, passed away peacefully Friday afternoon, December 27, 2019, surrounded by her loving family.

She was born on October 19, 1953, in Marion, to the late William "Wade" and Jessie E. (Grounds) Bowen.

Elsie loved tending to the elderly. She worked many years as a cook for Woodside Village Nursing Home in Mount Gilead. Elsie would often get to work an hour early, even though she never clocked in, just to make sure the residents were taken care of. She loved to sing and dance and on many occasions would bring cheer to the residents by get them involved.

Family meant the world to Elsie. She liked watching Jeopardy with her bro' Jerry and her former dog Sonny was a close companion when family was away. Elsie's goofiness matched only by her unwavering love of helping others will surely be missed by her family and friends.

She will be dearly missed by her sons: Roy (Joepaze Oquendo-Friend) Friend of Marion and Michael (Jessica) Friend of Rockwood, TN; grandchildren: Kelsey, Jayden, Hannah, and Layden Friend; brother, Wade (Terri) Bowen of Auxier, KY; sisters: Barbara (Jerry) Ortman of Marion and Karen (Harry) Shepard of Marion; nieces: Jessica Loving and Loni Howlett; and numerous uncles, aunts, nieces, and nephews.

Elsie was preceded in death by her parents: Wade and Jessie; brothers: Jim and Kevin Bowen; and sister, Bonnie Steinberger.

A private family service will be observed in keeping with Elsie's wishes.

If desired, memorial contributions may be made in her memory to the and/or Heartland Hospice of Marion.

Snyder Funeral Homes, Gunder Chapel is honored to have been chosen to serve Elsie's family and your condolences may be expressed to them by visiting www.SnyderFuneralHomes.com.
Published in the Marion Star from Dec. 31, 2019 to Jan. 1, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Elsie's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Snyder Funeral Homes, Gunder/Hall Chapel
Download Now