Elsie L. Tuttle
Marion - Elsie Louise Tuttle, age 84 of Marion, passed away on Friday, February 21, 2020 at her home, surrounded by her loving family. On September 11, 1935, she was born to the late Jonas and Maude (Caldwell) French in Oak Hill, Ohio.
Elsie worked in quality control at Millington Plastics for 20 years. She enjoyed country music in her adult life, and she was known to enjoy the jitterbug in her younger days. She loved driving and visiting new places, especially the scenic countryside, and she was fond of taking pictures wherever she went.
She is survived by her son Keith Wayne (Michelle) Tuttle; her daughters Barbara Johnson, Kathy Johnson, and Linda Johnson; her grandchildren Keith Tuttle, Sarah Tuttle, Patricia Kelley, Angela Kirschbaum, Cheryl Kelley, Anita Kelley, Brock Johnson, Aaron Johnson, Waylon Clark, and Whitney Potter; her great-grandchildren Jessica Dowell, Ronnie Dowell, Eleanor Johnson, Dominic Kelley, Allaines Tuttle, Freedom Tuttle, Audrey Tuttle, Kahle Tuttle, Keith Tuttle, Elijah Tuttle, Willow Tuttle, Meadow Tuttle, River Tuttle, Preston Potter, and Paisley Potter; her great-grandchildren Isaiah Dowell, Elijah Dowell, Jeremiah Dowell, Ronnie Dowell III, Gabriel Dowell, and Paul David Goldberg; and her life partner Cecil Burns.
She was preceded in death by her husband Hobart Johnson, her husband David Tuttle, her sons Steven and Darrell Johnson, two brothers, and one sister.
A private service will be held for the family.
Published in the Marion Star from Feb. 21 to Feb. 22, 2020