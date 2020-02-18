|
|
Emily F. Slagle
Marion - Emily F. Slagle, age 103, passed away Sunday, Feb. 16, 2020.
Emily was born on Aug. 24, 1916 in Columbus, Ohio to the late August and Elizabeth (Grener) Weber. She graduated from Columbus North High School and The Ohio State University, where she met her husband Gene. Emily and Gene were married on Dec. 24, 1937 and enjoyed 69 years of marriage before Gene passed away in 2006.
Emily was an active partner in her husband's real estate and auction business and numerous political campaigns. Emily is a member of the MVA Church of Christ and over the years has been involved in numerous community organizations in the Marion area and elsewhere.
Emily enjoyed traveling, reading, bridge, line dancing, tai chi, following the Cleveland Indians, and keeping up on the news. She was an inspiration to many as she had a positive attitude and did not let her age or her macular degeneration limit her.
Emily is survived by five children: Nelson (Tammy) Slagle of Westminster, California; Bonnie (Jean Raymoure) Shaffstall of Irvine, California; Betty (Bill) Huckaba of Worthington, Ohio; Jim (Heidi) Slagle of Marion; and John (Gale) Slagle of Irvine, California; as well as two sisters, 12 grandchildren, and 16 great-grandchildren.
Her family will greet friends from 11:30 to 1:00 PM on Saturday, February 22, 2020, at the MVA Church of Christ (947 Mt. Vernon Ave., Marion). A celebration of her life will follow at 1:00 PM at the church. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Marion Senior Center, Marion Eye to Eye, or the MVA Church of Christ.
Snyder Funeral Homes of Marion are honored to have been chosen to serve Emily's family and your condolences may be expressed to them by visiting www.SnyderFuneralHomes.com.
Published in the Marion Star from Feb. 18 to Feb. 19, 2020