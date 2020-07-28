Emma Roeber



Emma Roeber, 76, passed away at home, after an extended illness, on July 25, 2020. She was born in Marion, Ohio to the later John and Martha Kinsler. She is survived by her husband, Edward Roeber, daughters Cassandra Lundquest and Alexis Roeber; Sisters Janice Campbell and Marsha Kinsler; and four grandchildren. Emma and her husband lived in Loudon, Tennessee for nearly twenty years and had moved to Norfolk, Virginia last year to be near family.



Emma graduated from Aultman Hospital School of Nursing in Canton, Ohio and was a registered nurse over her career of 42 years. During her career, she worked as a staff nurse as well as a nurse manager in several hospitals and physician practices. She was a member of Shepherd of the Lake Lutheran Church in Tellico Village.











