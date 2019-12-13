|
|
Enid Margene Maynard
Marion - (Enid) Margene Heisel Maynard was born on 5 November 1930 in Marion Ohio. She passed away peacefully at Brookdale House in Marion on 11 December 2019. Her father, John Heisel, was a Passenger Conductor on the Erie Railroad and her mother was Enid (Roseberry) Heisel, Executive Secretary at Marion Power Shovel. They lived at 897 Sheridan Road. She was their third child and only girl. She attended Marion Public Schools: Oakland Heights Elementary, Edison Junior High, and Marion Harding High School, graduating in 1949. She too, became an executive secretary, serving Douce & Co for many years. She was an active member of St Paul Lutheran Church and held leadership positions at the Marion Historical Society. She raised and showed champion Sheltie sheep dogs and was the Treasurer of Marion Kennel Club
Her parents and older brothers, Jack Heisel and Dwight Heisel, died some years ago. She is survived by her brother Jim (Marion); her cousins Judy Borland (Middletown), Martha Fikes (Delaware) and Ed Roseberry (Gallion); her nephews John Stephen Heisel MD(Cambridge MA), Rick Heisel (Caledonia), John Heisel (Morral), Dirk Heisel (Kenton), Dana Heisel (Columbus); her niece, Johanna Heisel LaRoche (Leland NC); her grand nieces Karrie Cochran (Frisco TX), Ruth Heisel Schorsch RN (Portland Oregon) and her grand nephews, Shannon Harvey (Fredericksburg VA), Andrew Heisel MD (San Diego CA)
She married Robert Maynard and enjoyed wonderful years with him as "gentleman farmers" until his death in 1999.
Visitation will be held Monday, December 16, 2019 from 10:30am to 11:30 am at St. Paul's Lutheran Church, 930 Harding Memorial Parkway, Marion, Ohio. Funeral services will follow at 11:30 am with Pastor Craig Lewis officiating. Burial will be at Marion Cemetery. On line condolences may be expressed to the family at www.boydbornfuneralhome.com
Instead of flowers, please send donations to the American Diabetes Association.
Published in the Marion Star from Dec. 13 to Dec. 14, 2019