Eric Meadows

Marion - Eric Arden Meadows, born July 30, 1960 in King County, Washington. Eric passed at home on October 05, 2020 after a 4 year battle of cancer with his family surrounding him. Eric was the owner and operator of Meadows Heating and Cooling for many years. His loved his family dearly and loved spending time with his children. He loved working in his garage, doing a project and restoring old cars. People would say Eric was the jack of all trades and if Eric couldn't fix it then throw it away. Eric is survived by his loving wife of 36 years Lisa (Conley) Meadows, they got married on April 21, 1984; children Eric (Sara) Meadows, Kaitlyn (Mike) Barber; mother Tamara Meadows of Marion; sisters Peggy Jordan of Marion, Lindy Engelhart of Idaho; grandson Rhett Meadows; his special in laws Dee (Dennie) Roberts, Bobby (Connie) Conley, Mona (Jay) Gilbert, Gina (Mike) Bickham, Shelley (Troy) Burge; and his very special father in law Ray Conley. Preceded in death by his father; Robert Meadows; brother Joe Meadows; mother in law Ola Conley. The family would like to thank Heartland Hospice for all the amazing care they have shown to Eric and his family during this battle. Memorial Gathering will be held on Friday October 09, 2020 from 4:00 - 6:00 PM with a service to immediately follow, at Edwards Funeral Service 318 Mt. Vernon Ave., Marion, OH 43302.









