Erika Rich
Marion - Erika Rich, 85, of Marion, passed away Wednesday ( July 1,2020) at her home in the comfort of her family.
She was born December 2, 1934 in Frankfurt, Germany, and was the daughter of the late Freidrich and Anna (Deiss) Kress.
Erika was an accountant for L&K restaurants and later served as head cook for Marion Pleasant Middle School, from which she retired in 2007. She was a member of Richland Rd. Church of Christ for 57 years. She will be sadly missed and treasured always by those who knew her. She enjoyed gardening, golfing, bowling, cooking and table games.
In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by a sister in law Carol Sue McVicker; brothers in law, Ray McVicker, Carl Almgren and Carl Rich.
She is survived by her husband Don Rich whom she married August 3, 1956; two sons, Rex Rich of Marion and Jeff (Crystal) Rich of Medina; one sister Irma Almgren of Lexington, KY; three sisters in law, Mary Lou (Tip) Black, Wilma Roe, and Jane Rich; six grandchildren; nine great grandchildren; one great great grandchild due in August; several nieces and nephews.
Calling hours will be Monday (July 6th) from 11:00 am to 1:00 pm at Richland Rd. Church of Christ, Marion with services to follow at 1:00 p.m. with Evangelists Russell Howard and Jeff Rich officiating. Burial will be Tuesday (July 7th) at 12:00 p.m. in Senecaville Cemetery.
Memorial donations may be made to Richland Rd. Church of Christ, 535 Richland Rd., Marion, Ohio 43302.
Expressions of sympathy may be extended to the family at www.black-eppersonfuneralhomes.com
.