Ernest F. Stevens
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Ernest's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Ernest F. Stevens, 66, of Marion, died unexpectedly Wednesday June 17, 2020 at his home.

He was born June 23, 1953 in Marion to Harould and Velma Jane (Spitzer) Stevens, his mom survives in Marion. Ernie was also preceded in death by a brother: Danny Stevens and a brother-in-law: Dutch Van Eck.

Ernie was a longtime resident of Virginia, where he worked as a roofer for Rappahannock Roofing. He moved back to Ohio to take care of his mom for the last six years.

Ernie loved being with his family, but especially his grandkids. He also enjoyed fishing and had a special relationship with his cat, Taco.

Also surviving are his sons: Jason (Alicia) Stevens of Ruther Glen, Virginia and Ryan Stevens of Marion, Seven grandchildren, Sisters: Carolyn Van Eck of LaRue and Cyndee (Tommy) Thompson of Buckeye Lake, Sister-in-law: Monica Stevens of Marysville.

Graveside services will be Tuesday June 23, 2020 at 12 noon at the LaRue Cemetery, Pastor Steve Whitaker will officiate. Friends may call from 10:30 until 11:30 before the service at the Stofcheck-Ballinger Funeral Home in LaRue. Everyone is asked to practice safe precautions.

Memorial gifts may be made to the family to help defray costs.

Condolences and remembrances may be expressed at www.stofcheck-ballinger.com




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Marion Star from Jun. 19 to Jun. 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Stofcheck-Ballinger Funeral Home
210 High St.
LaRue, OH 43332
740-499-3232
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved