Ernest F. Stevens, 66, of Marion, died unexpectedly Wednesday June 17, 2020 at his home.
He was born June 23, 1953 in Marion to Harould and Velma Jane (Spitzer) Stevens, his mom survives in Marion. Ernie was also preceded in death by a brother: Danny Stevens and a brother-in-law: Dutch Van Eck.
Ernie was a longtime resident of Virginia, where he worked as a roofer for Rappahannock Roofing. He moved back to Ohio to take care of his mom for the last six years.
Ernie loved being with his family, but especially his grandkids. He also enjoyed fishing and had a special relationship with his cat, Taco.
Also surviving are his sons: Jason (Alicia) Stevens of Ruther Glen, Virginia and Ryan Stevens of Marion, Seven grandchildren, Sisters: Carolyn Van Eck of LaRue and Cyndee (Tommy) Thompson of Buckeye Lake, Sister-in-law: Monica Stevens of Marysville.
Graveside services will be Tuesday June 23, 2020 at 12 noon at the LaRue Cemetery, Pastor Steve Whitaker will officiate. Friends may call from 10:30 until 11:30 before the service at the Stofcheck-Ballinger Funeral Home in LaRue. Everyone is asked to practice safe precautions.
Memorial gifts may be made to the family to help defray costs.
Condolences and remembrances may be expressed at www.stofcheck-ballinger.com
Published in Marion Star from Jun. 19 to Jun. 20, 2020.