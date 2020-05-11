Services
Boyd-Born Funeral Home
122 W Columbia Street
Marion, OH 43302-3906
(740) 382-2115
Ernest N. Hamm

Ernest N. Hamm Obituary
Ernest N. Hamm

Marion - Ernest N. Hamm, age 84 of Marion, passed away on Saturday, May 9, 2020 at Marion General Hospital. On November 7, 1935, he was born to the late Lorren and Goldie M. (Blevins) Hamm in Flatwoods, Kentucky, and on August 8, 1955, he married his wife Rose (Plotner).

Ernest worked as a crane operator at Sycon for 28 years, and he loved fishing up at Lake Erie.

He is survived by his loving wife Rose Hamm; his daughter Brenda (Tim) Lawhun; his sons Ernie (Tina) Hamm, Charles (Nikkie) Hamm, and Robert "Bob" Hamm; his sisters Ethyl Wormhill and Janice Cox; his brothers Larry Hamm and Preston Hamm; 6 grandchildren; 14 great-grandchildren; and 7 great-great-grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his parents and 12 siblings.

The family will be holding a private funeral service with burial to follow at Marion Cemetery.

Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.boydbornfuneralhome.com.
Published in the Marion Star from May 11 to May 12, 2020
