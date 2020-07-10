Ernest W. Hetrick, M.D.
MARION - Ernest W. Hetrick, M.D., age 79, of Marion, died peacefully on Saturday, July 4, 2020, in Marion General Hospital with his wife, Barbara, at his side, from complications of pulmonary blood clots, not COVID-19 virus.
On June 25, 1941, Ernie was born in Fremont, Ohio, the second son of the late Albert D. and Cleone B. Hetrick.
Ernie graduated from Fremont Ross High School, Class of 1959. He graduated from Miami University, Oxford, Ohio, Class of 1963. He furthered his medical education at the University of Cincinnati Medical School, Class of 1967. He completed his Radiology Residency with Professor Dr. Benjamin Felson. Ernie served two years in the U.S. Navy at Chelsea Naval Hospital, Boston, MA.
Ernie met Barb on her first day of college at Miami University. Married on June 20, 1964, they enjoyed 56 years together. They loved travelling and visited several countries and 49 states. Ernie's favorites were Africa, Australia and sailing the Mediterranean Sea with special buddies. Ernie was a wonderful son, brother, husband, father and extra special grandfather. Planning special times together was his special joy. Most activities included water; boating, skiing, and swimming. His motto was "a family can never have enough water equipment". His jet skis are now being enjoyed by all his grandchildren when they visit son, Bill in Virginia.
While often quiet when socializing, Ernie had an unexpected, clever, and unique sense of humor. With a twinkle in his eye and his quick wit, he would keep us all laughing. His dear grandchildren describe his humor as "wicked".
Ernie was a fine and well respected Radiologist at Marion General Hospital for 24 years; Morrow County Hospital for 10 years; and with Aris Teleradiology for 3 years. Ernie's goal after serving the Navy was to bring state of the art radiology to a small town. He succeeded in securing ultrasound, a CAT scanner, and MRI equipment for Marion General. Ernie knew Marion needed more doctors to serve our town, so he recruited young doctors to Marion for their careers in medicine.
Ernie was proud to be a part of HAND, the Home and Neighborhood Development organization. In addition to homes, they renovated the Harding Hotel for Senior Citizen housing. In retirement, Ernie loved the field trips at the Woodland Elves Trail in Marion.
Ernie will be dearly missed by his wife, Barbara Calhoun Hetrick of Marion; daughter, Jennifer (Clint Koenig M.D.) Hetrick M.D., of Worthington, OH; son, Ernest W. (Julia Plotnik) Hetrick Jr., of Wasilla, AK; son, William D. (Belinda) Hetrick, of Goode VA.; beloved grandchildren: Isadora Marie, Weston Douglas, and Wilson Davis Hetrick; Zia Angelina and Duncan George Hetrick; Eliana Michaela and Alexandra Grace Koenig; Ernie is also survived by his sisters, Sandra (Maury) Gnepper; Penny (Don) Fausey; and Patricia (Jerry Semer) Hetrick; sisters-in-law: Jane Hetrick and Carol Calhoun; and many nieces and nephews.
Including his parents, Ernie was preceded in death by his older brother, Albert D. Hetrick, Jr., and brothers-in-law David and William Calhoun.
Services honoring Ernie's life will not be held at this time because of COVID-19 Virus. A private family ceremony will be held at the cemetery in Fremont, OH at a later date.
When socializing is safe, a celebration of Ernie's life will be held in Marion for all who knew him!
Memorial contributions may be made to a charity of your choice
.
On behalf of his family, they would like to extend a heartfelt thank you to the staff on floor 2-south at Marion General Hospital, and the staff of Ohio Health Hospice, Marion.
