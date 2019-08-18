|
|
Estel Lee Eskins
MARION - Estel Lee Eskins, age 86 of Marion, passed away at the Presidential Center in Marion.
Estel was born on February 5, 1933 in Fred, West Virginia, the son of George and Lona (Massey) Eskins.
On October 7, 1953, Estel was united in marriage to Reathel June Williams in Whitesville, WV.
He enlisted in the United States Marine Corps on November 11, 1952 and proudly served his country for 8 years during the Korean War, he was honorably discharged on November 10, 1960 attaining the rank of Corporal.
The Eskins made their home in Marion, raising their daughter Kathy. Estel worked for the Eaton Corporation until his retirement in 1995.
Estel enjoyed being around people; he was outgoing, generous, joyful and loved to make people laugh. Anyone that Estel met was given a nickname that he found fitting. He had a little bit of a gambling streak in him and enjoyed selling off chances on just about anything he could find. Part of his daily routine was picking up $5 worth of $1 scratch off tickets in hopes of hitting it big. In his retirement, Estel began volunteering at Oakland and McKinley Elementary Schools. He loved being around the kids and the kids loved him too, fondly calling him grandpa. He was named Marion City Schools Volunteer of the Year. He also was a volunteer with the Salvation Army, serving dinner on Mondays and Thursdays. He and his wife, Reathel, were founding members and faithful worshipers at Genesis Church.
He is survived by his wife, Reathel J. Eskins; daughter, Kathy (Keith) Irey; grandchildren: Kristian Irey and Kaleb (Emilee) Irey; siblings: Delma Taupradist and Bernie Eskins; and uncle of: Patricia Jarboe and Debbie (Rusty) Kinder.
Estel is preceded in death by his parents and his siblings: Margaret Giles, Genevieve Eskins and Madalyn Eskins.
Visitation will be Monday, August 19, 2019 at Snyder Funeral Homes, GUNDER/HALL, 347 West Center St., Marion from 5PM to 7PM; Funeral service will be Tuesday at the funeral home at 12Noon with Pastor Keith Irey officiating, friends may gather at the funeral home from 11AM until the time of service; burial will be in Marion Cemetery. Following the graveside service, everyone is welcome to Genesis Church for a time of lunch and continued celebration of Estel's life.
If so desired, donations may be made to Genesis Church, 921 Woodrow Ave, Marion or the .
The Snyder Funeral Homes of Marion are honored to be serving the Eskins family; condolences may be expressed to the family by visiting www.SnyderFuneralHomes.com
Published in the Marion Star on Aug. 18, 2019