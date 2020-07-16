Esther Ann Bugg
Richwood - Esther Ann Bugg, 97, formerly of Richwood, died Wednesday, July 15, 2020 at Memorial Gables in Marysville.
She was born February 19, 1923 in Columbus, the only child of Edwin Byron and Ina (Rogers) Burnside. She dearly loved and still owned the farm where she was raised. It is still being farmed today by her grandsons, who are the sixth generation in her family to farm it.
On November 14, 1945 she married Carl S. Bugg in Plain City and he died January 20, 1999.
Esther Ann was a member of the First United Methodist Church in Richwood. Though she was a stay at home mother while her children were young, later she worked for many years at the chiropractic offices in Richwood, having worked for Drs. Cowgill, Hockett, and Gray.
She was a 77-year member of the Order of the Eastern Star where she had been very active over the years, including serving as the star point, Esther. She belonged to Mt. Carmel Chapter 42 in Richwood until they joined Mary Chapter 9 in Marysville. She had also served as the organization's Grand Representative to Georgia. She was also a member of the Fortnightly Club, Carpe Diem and the Red Hatters. She enjoyed crocheting, making many afghans for family and friends. Esther dearly loved her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
She is survived by a daughter, Barbara (Michael) Brake of Richwood; a son, Roger (Terri) Bugg of Richwood; four grandchildren; Ryan (Ashley) Bugg, Scott (Shannon) Bugg, Mark (Jessica) Bugg and Michelle (Greg) Evans; eight great-grandchildren, Morgan, Hagen, Hudson, Quinn, Tucker, Reid, Elliot and Amelia.
Funeral services will be Monday, July 20, 2020 at 11:00 AM at the First United Methodist Church in Richwood with Pastor Joseph Rhea officiating. Burial will follow in Claibourne Cemetery. Friends may call on Sunday from 2 to 4 PM at the Stofcheck-Ballinger Funeral Home, Richwood where an Eastern Star service will be conducted at 4:00 PM.
Memorial gifts may be made to the First United Methodist Church, 18 S. Fulton Street, Richwood, OH 43344.
Condolences and remembrances may be expressed at www.stofcheck-ballinger.com